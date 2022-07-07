Syria: Russian UN veto could threaten aid deliveries to 3m people

Bab al-Hawa is the only aid route left. There used to be others, allowing lorries to arrive in Syria from Iraq and Jordan. But Russia already used its veto to close them down. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council - along with the UK, US, France and China - it can block any mandate it chooses. Just a few months ago, it rejected a resolution that condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for a withdrawal of troops.