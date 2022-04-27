Who owns the Arctic and should they drill for oil and gas? Published 34 minutes ago

A court case is under way over whether energy companies have the right to drill for gas and oil in the Arctic region.

Environmental activists, led by Greenpeace Nordic, are taking Norway's government to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

It's being seen as a test case for how far the Arctic environment can be protected.

What is the Arctic and who owns it?

The Arctic is the northernmost region of the world.

It is usually shown on maps as a circle, with the North Pole at its centre, and the line of latitude known as the Arctic Circle as its boundary.

It mostly consists of the Arctic Ocean and various neighbouring seas, a large (although decreasing) amount of which is frozen over.

States with territory and territorial waters within the Arctic Circle are Norway, Russia, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the US, Canada and Denmark (which owns Greenland).

Because the Arctic is mostly sea, there is no international treaty protecting its environment from economic development, as there is for the Antarctic.

What's the court case about?

Since 2016 Norway - Western Europe's largest oil producer - has granted a number of licences to explore for oil and gas in the Barents Sea, inside the Arctic Circle.

In 2021, six young Norwegians and two environmental groups, Greenpeace Nordic and Young Friends of the Earth, brought a case to the ECHR against the Norwegian government's policy.

The activists said in their statement that "by allowing new drilling in a climate crisis, Norway is in breach of fundamental human rights".

The campaigners' case cites Article 2 of the European Convention of Human Rights, which protects the right to life, and Article 8, which protects the right to a family life and home.

"By complaining," said campaigner Mia Chamberlain, "we might have a chance of stopping this catastrophic oil drilling."

Lasse Eriksen Bjoern, an activist from the indigenous Sami people of northern Norway, told Reuters that drilling and the threat of pollution could endanger their way of life.

Three Norwegian courts rejected their case, but the ECHR is taking it seriously. It says the case, which the activists have billed "the people versus Arctic oil", could be an "impact case", meaning it could set a wide precedent for environmental protection throughout Europe.

The ECHR has ordered Norway's government to make its defence. The country claims that it is already taking action to cut global warming, and that drilling in the Arctic does not endanger people's lives or wellbeing.

Who else is drilling in the Arctic?

The US Geological Survey has estimated the Arctic may contain 160 billion barrels of oil, as well as 30% of the planet's undiscovered natural gas reserves.

Because of global warming, the ice covering a large part of the seas within the Arctic Circle has been melting, creating more opportunities to drill there for fossil fuels.

Russian oil companies have been operating in the Arctic for more than a decade. Two years ago, there was a major oil spill in its Arctic territory.

The US is proposing to let oil companies drill in northern Alaska, despite the huge Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska in 1989.

Image source, EPA Image caption, The spill from a metal works at Norilsk threatened a huge, pristine area of Arctic wilderness

What rights do individual countries have in the Arctic?

All countries with territory in the Arctic Circle have sovereign rights over the sea-floor close to their own shores.

They can also establish exclusive economic zones, stretching up to 200 nautical miles (370km) from shore.

In these zones, they have the right to fish, build infrastructure and extract natural resources under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Countries can extend these zones further, if they can show that their land masses extend that far into the sea.

There is currently a dispute over who owns a 1,070-mile long (1,721 km) chain of undersea mountains called the Lomonosov Ridge, which runs through the North Pole.

Canada, Russia and Greenland all claim it as their own. Whoever eventually succeeds can also claim the 55,000 square miles of sea around the North Pole.

In 2007, Russian explorers alarmed its Arctic neighbours by planting its national flag on the seabed at the North Pole.

Have environmental activists won similar cases?

Environmental activists have increasingly been using the courts to force governments and firms to take a greener line.

Last year, a Dutch court told the energy firm Royal Dutch Shell that by 2030 its emissions must be 45% lower than 2019 levels - a much bigger cut than the company had initially said it would make. The case was brought by Friends of the Earth.

In 2018, Colombia's supreme court ordered the government to take urgent action to stop deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, saying it deprived children of the right to a healthy environment.