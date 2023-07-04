BBC News War in Ukraine

War in Ukraine
Smoke billows from a car damaged during a Russian strike on a residential building near eastern Kharkiv, July 4, 2023

At least 43 injured in daylight strike in Ukraine

Two babies were reportedly among the injured after a missile strike in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

Moscow's Vnukovo airport

Moscow airport flights disrupted by drone attack

Russia's defence ministry says five Ukrainian drones were shot down in the Moscow region.

Vladimir Putin attending the SCO meeting, 4 July 2023

Putin says sanctions making Russia stronger

Russia's president was speaking at a global summit for the first time since last month's Wagner mutiny.

A soldier poses with Russian mines

The lethal minefields holding up Ukraine’s counter-offensive

Russia has mined vast swathes of Ukrainian territory its holds, inflicting casualties as Kyiv advances.

Victoria Amelina

Ukrainian writer dies after Kramatorsk strike

Victoria Amelina, an award-winning writer, was in a pizza restaurant that was hit by a Russian missile.

Cleaning the wreckage

Ukraine finds British WW2 planes outside Kyiv

London sent the Hawker Hurricanes to the Soviet Union to help them fight against Nazi Germany.

A supporter of Wagner waves flags in Rostov-on-Don

A week on, Russia reflects on Wagner's sudden mutiny

Russians have told the BBC they feared Wagner could unleash the violent tactics it uses in Ukraine on them.

Latest Updates

  2. Video appears to show drone shot down in Moscow region

    Video content

    Video caption: Video appears to show drone shot down in Moscow region

    The Russian defence ministry has blamed Ukraine for five drone attacks in the region on Tuesday.

  13. BBC OS Conversations: What do Russians and Belarusians make of the Wagner Group?

    Video content

    Video caption: Following the Wagner group march on Moscow, we hear from Russians and Belarusians

    Following the Wagner group march on Moscow, we hear from Russians and Belarusians.

  14. Watch: Three key Putin appearances after Wagner revolt

    Video content

    Video caption: Three key moments from Putin's unusual week since Wagner mutiny

    It's been a week since the rebellion by Wagner mercenaries - what has President Vladimir Putin been up to?

