US Capitol riots: How many have been charged with crimes?
A Texas man has been sentenced to just over seven years in jail for his part in last year's riots at the Capitol in Washington DC.
Guy Reffitt was convicted by a jury on five counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding and interfering with police in a riot.
More than 800 other people are accused of committing crimes during the mass invasion of the US Congress in January 2021.
What happened on 6 January 2021?
US senators were meeting in the Capitol to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden had won with 306 electoral college votes against 232 for Donald Trump.
Mr Trump, who was still president at the time, addressed a large crowd of supporters at a "Save America" rally near the White House.
He urged them to march "peacefully" to the Capitol, but he also made unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud and told them to "fight like hell".
The crowd numbered between 2,000 and 2,500 people. It contained members of far-right groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. Many were carrying weapons.
Hundreds of people forced their way into the building through windows and doors, overwhelming the Capitol police.
Vice President Mike Pence had to be rushed away, and US lawmakers hid as rioters swarmed through the building, shouting death threats and forcing their way onto the floor of the Senate.
It took the police almost four hours to restore order.
President Biden said the rioters had "held a dagger at the throat of America and American democracy."
How big has the police investigation been?
The US Department of Justice says its investigation into the Capitol riots is one of the largest and most complex it has ever mounted.
It has issued more than 5,000 subpoenas, seized about 2,000 electronic devices and reviewed more than 20,000 hours of video footage.
So far, more than 860 people have been charged.
Guy Reffitt is the first of the participants to have been found guilty in a jury trial.
He was a member of a militia called the "Texas Three Percenters". He was found guilty by a jury in Washington of five felony charges, including transporting and carrying a firearm on Capitol grounds, interfering with Capitol Police and obstructing an official proceeding.
Reffitt was also convicted of obstructing justice for threatening his daughter and son should they turn him in to the FBI.
He has been sentenced to 87 months in jail - the longest handed down so far.
Matthew Bledsoe from Memphis, Tennessee, has also been found guilty by a jury of obstructing an official proceeding as well as four misdemeanours, including entering or remaining in a restricted building, and disorderly and disruptive conduct.
Others facing charges include the leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio. He has been charged with seditious conspiracy, along with four other members of the group. So has Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers.
They are accused of attempting to oppose by force the presidential transfer of power.
Hundreds of other people have been charged with "obstructing an official proceeding."
This is a softer charge than sedition or insurrection, but easier for prosecutors to prove. It carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Other people have been charged with offences such as assaulting the police, vandalism, disorderly conduct and trespass.
Who has already been punished?
More than 160 people have pleaded guilty in court.
Robert Palmer, a Florida man who threw a fire extinguisher at police officers, was given five years and one month in jail.
Jacob Chansley, the so-called QAnon Shaman who broke into Congress dressed in a fur cloak and a horned helmet, was sentenced to 41 months.
Could senior government figures be prosecuted?
Prosecutors have so far brought cases against rioters, rather than anyone who could be accused of inciting or coordinating them.
A special committee of the House of Representatives formed to investigate the riots has been told that Mr Trump incited violence with his speech beforehand.
However, current and former FBI officers say they have so far found little evidence that the Capitol riots were the result of an organised plot.
What other legal action is Trump facing?
Democratic members of Congress and two police officers have brought a civil lawsuit against Mr Trump.
They argue he incited the crowd and is therefore liable for injuries to the police and lawmakers. It is currently being heard in court.
Mr Trump's lawyers say he cannot be sued because he was acting within the scope of his official presidential duties.