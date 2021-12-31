BBC News

Covid-19: WHO chief optimistic disease will be beaten in 2022

What went wrong with vaccinating the world? Three experts explain

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief says he is optimistic that the coronavirus pandemic will be defeated in 2022, provided countries work together to contain its spread.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu warned against "narrow nationalism and vaccine hoarding" in a new year statement.

His comments come two years since the WHO was first notified of cases of an unknown pneumonia strain in China.

Global Covid cases now stand at 287m, while nearly 5.5m people have died.

Across the world people are marking the new year but celebrations are muted, with many countries wanting to discourage crowds gathering.

Coronavirus remains part of daily life: a disease that has shut borders, split families and in some places made it unthinkable to leave the house without carrying a mask.

Despite all this, Dr Tedros sounded a positive note in his speech, noting that there are now many more tools to treat Covid-19.

But he warned that continuing inequity in vaccine distribution was increasing the risk of the virus evolving.

"Narrow nationalism and vaccine hoarding by some countries have undermined equity and created the ideal conditions for the emergence of the Omicron variant, and the longer inequity continues, the higher the risks of the virus evolving in ways we can't prevent or predict," he said.

"If we end inequity, we end the pandemic," he added.

In other developments:

  • South Africa, where Omicron was first reported, says it is likely to have passed the peak of its fourth wave of infections, without a significant increase in deaths
  • France has become the latest country to report that Omicron has become the dominant strain there. It has seen two straight days of more than 200,000 cases
  • A German virologist, Christian Drosten, told ZDF television he expects a "relatively normal" winter, pointing to data suggesting that Omicron cases are not as severe
  • Thousands more flights have been cancelled, nearly half of them in the US, as airlines struggle with crew sickness
  • Israel has become one of the first countries in the world to approve a fourth Covid vaccination

In his comments, Dr Tedros also alluded to low vaccination rates.

While most of the population in Europe and the Americas have received at least one dose, a WHO target of full vaccination rates in 40% of every country by the end of 2021 has been missed across most of Africa.

Dr Tedros has previously criticised wealthier nations for "gobbling up" the global vaccine supply, fully vaccinating much of their populations while others wait for their first doses.

The WHO has set a new goal for 2022: vaccinate 70% of people in all countries by July to end the pandemic.

Global vaccine rollout

World
49
 9,097,104,632
China
84
 2,795,716,000
India
43
 1,435,195,841
US
61
 506,313,935
Brazil
67
 330,718,457
Indonesia
41
 271,240,030
Japan
78
 199,596,362
Pakistan
30
 153,477,237
Mexico
56
 148,689,393
Vietnam
57
 148,198,862
Germany
70
 148,010,358
Russia
46
 146,163,749
Bangladesh
27
 132,282,376
UK
69
 132,121,605
Turkey
61
 130,571,857
France
73
 122,386,879
Iran
60
 116,210,697
Italy
74
 109,976,998
Philippines
44
 107,277,506
Thailand
65
 102,681,943
South Korea
83
 102,272,231
Spain
81
 86,237,508
Argentina
71
 75,644,660
Canada
77
 68,084,993
Colombia
55
 63,992,507
Malaysia
78
 57,305,127
Egypt
20
 52,819,190
Saudi Arabia
65
 50,477,457
Morocco
62
 50,265,580
Peru
63
 48,228,055
Poland
56
 46,549,512
Chile
86
 43,713,928
Australia
76
 42,272,089
Uzbekistan
33
 38,864,733
Taiwan
66
 34,493,865
Sri Lanka
64
 33,516,336
Myanmar
24
 31,859,036
Cambodia
81
 30,336,200
Cuba
85
 30,090,996
Venezuela
40
 30,049,714
Ukraine
31
 28,296,720
South Africa
26
 27,850,779
Ecuador
70
 27,304,608
Netherlands
71
 26,595,765
United Arab Emirates
91
 22,406,584
Nepal
33
 21,988,516
Belgium
76
 21,451,272
Portugal
89
 19,229,373
Sweden
73
 17,517,091
Kazakhstan
45
 17,453,484
Greece
67
 17,100,487
Israel
64
 16,665,409
Austria
71
 16,323,415
Romania
41
 15,796,163
Czech Republic
62
 15,335,120
Hungary
62
 15,074,636
Mozambique
18
 14,408,516
Nigeria
2
 14,149,682
Iraq
14
 14,140,578
Dominican Republic
52
 14,057,252
Switzerland
67
 13,663,542
Algeria
13
 12,545,356
Rwanda
37
 12,316,233
Denmark
78
 11,993,187
Tunisia
49
 11,979,466
Azerbaijan
46
 11,286,004
Guatemala
25
 11,247,608
Angola
11
 11,164,918
Ethiopia
1
 10,894,936
Hong Kong
62
 9,886,743
Uganda
3
 9,763,030
Kenya
7
 9,739,482
Norway
72
 9,691,822
Honduras
43
 9,589,064
Bolivia
38
 9,556,929
El Salvador
64
 9,553,791
Singapore
87
 9,543,800
Ireland
77
 9,510,367
Finland
74
 9,489,226
Jordan
38
 8,265,793
Serbia
47
 8,239,799
New Zealand
75
 8,143,384
Nicaragua
43
 7,785,141
Costa Rica
68
 7,756,348
Ghana
7
 7,755,231
Belarus
34
 7,708,200
Turkmenistan
52
 7,580,976
Zimbabwe
21
 7,222,341
Uruguay
77
 6,959,931
Kuwait
74
 6,942,690
Paraguay
41
 6,833,614
Tajikistan
28
 6,287,345
Slovakia
44
 6,073,488
Oman
55
 6,046,310
Panama
56
 5,869,229
Laos
42
 5,830,021
Mongolia
65
 5,337,594
Sudan
3
 5,251,235
Afghanistan
9
 5,228,706
Qatar
76
 5,182,058
Ivory Coast
6
 4,812,235
Croatia
48
 4,684,781
Lebanon
27
 4,351,154
Lithuania
68
 4,083,697
Bulgaria
28
 3,682,460
Palestinian Territories
28
 3,315,774
Bahrain
67
 3,212,489
Slovenia
57
 2,894,044
Guinea
7
 2,770,451
Libya
12
 2,664,009
Latvia
67
 2,542,389
Georgia
29
 2,495,435
Tanzania
2
 2,431,769
Togo
12
 2,377,399
Albania
36
 2,316,606
Senegal
5
 2,269,383
Kyrgyzstan
15
 2,245,084
Botswana
42
 2,137,289
Mauritius
71
 2,036,896
Mauritania
15
 1,843,386
Benin
11
 1,773,592
Moldova
24
 1,770,434
Malawi
3
 1,764,634
Syria
4
 1,753,522
North Macedonia
39
 1,741,245
Zambia
6
 1,669,400
Kosovo
44
 1,666,176
Armenia
23
 1,626,738
Bosnia and Herzegovina
22
 1,553,874
Cyprus
68
 1,541,159
Estonia
62
 1,515,552
Somalia
5
 1,504,914
Trinidad and Tobago
47
 1,397,059
Congo
10
 1,295,601
Fiji
67
 1,267,045
Jamaica
19
 1,199,076
Timor-Leste
40
 1,195,990
Bhutan
72
 1,154,843
Mali
2
 1,057,653
Burkina Faso
3
 1,053,330
Malta
84
 1,052,035
Luxembourg
68
 1,045,759
Cameroon
2
 986,281
Niger
2
 971,636
Macau
70
 970,888
Sierra Leone
5
 923,880
Liberia
15
 880,313
Central African Republic
7
 790,782
Brunei
87
 790,506
Maldives
68
 788,978
Yemen
1
 786,027
Guyana
40
 764,898
Madagascar
2
 742,069
Namibia
13
 736,133
Iceland
83
 715,062
Lesotho
30
 688,097
Montenegro
43
 630,634
Cape Verde
46
 571,130
Gabon
8
 566,021
Comoros
28
 527,119
Papua New Guinea
2
 504,018
Suriname
38
 488,364
Equatorial Guinea
14
 452,666
Belize
49
 424,634
Guinea-Bissau
1
 413,938
Eswatini
26
 399,616
Chad
0.4769
 366,585
Bahamas
37
 300,214
Barbados
50
 298,361
DR Congo
0.1147
 291,286
Gambia
9
 276,276
South Sudan
2
 268,640
Samoa
61
 263,189
Solomon Islands
8
 235,918
Jersey
76
 202,739
Haiti
0.6247
 194,341
Seychelles
79
 183,472
Isle of Man
77
 177,242
Vanuatu
16
 152,711
Sao Tome and Principe
23
 137,612
Djibouti
3
 135,032
Cayman Islands
86
 130,608
Tonga
53
 130,236
Antigua and Barbuda
59
 120,786
Andorra
65
 115,709
Bermuda
74
 112,695
Gibraltar
119
 108,149
Guernsey
21
 106,109
Saint Lucia
27
 104,729
Faroe Islands
83
 95,287
Kiribati
19
 82,167
Greenland
67
 78,500
Grenada
31
 78,476
Liechtenstein
67
 62,997
St Vincent and the Grenadines
24
 61,198
Dominica
38
 57,044
Turks and Caicos Islands
69
 56,343
Saint Kitts and Nevis
48
 54,868
San Marino
64
 53,942
Monaco
59
 49,980
British Virgin Islands
56
 35,799
Cook Islands
71
 25,339
Anguilla
61
 20,284
Nauru
67
 14,863
Tuvalu
49
 12,114
Saint Helena
58
 7,892
Burundi
0.0288
 7,543
Falkland Islands
50
 4,407
Montserrat
30
 3,020
Niue
71
 2,352
Tokelau
71
 1,936
Pitcairn
100
 94
British Indian Ocean Territory
0
 0
Eritrea
0
 0
North Korea
0
 0
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
0
 0
Vatican
0
 0

Please upgrade your browser to see the full interactive

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals or vaccines administered for each location. Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, and may include booster doses in addition to those required for full vaccination. The definition of full vaccination varies by location and vaccine type and is subject to change over time. Full vaccination can refer to one dose of a one-shot vaccine, two doses of a two-dose vaccine, etc., or sometimes recovery from infection plus one dose of a vaccine. Definitions have not yet been updated to account for booster campaigns to control the spread of new variants.

Source: Our World in Data

Last updated: 30 December 2021, 12:48 GMT

