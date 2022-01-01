Three ways to be more rational this year

The struggle between a self who prefers a small reward now and a self who prefers a larger reward later, is woven into the human condition. It's long been played out in art and myth. There's the biblical story of Eve eating the apple despite God's warning that she and Adam will be exiled from Paradise if she does - and then the grasshopper of Aesop's fable, who sings his summer away while the ant is working to store food, and finds himself hungry in winter.