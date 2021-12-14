BBC News

Covid: Omicron probably in most countries, WHO says


The Omicron variant was first identified by South Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the new coronavirus variant Omicron is probably already present in most countries around the world.

Cases of the heavily mutated variant have been confirmed in 77 countries.

But WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was probably in many others that had yet to detect it, and was spreading at an unprecedented rate.

Dr Tedros said he was concerned that Omicron was being underestimated.

"Surely, we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril. Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems," he said.

The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa in November, and the country has since seen a surge in infections. President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19, and is currently isolating with mild symptoms.

A number of countries have introduced travel bans affecting South Africa and its neighbours following the emergence of Omicron, but this has failed to stop it from spreading around the world.

Dr Tedros told reporters that Omicron was "spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant".

The UK government announced on Tuesday that all 11 countries on its travel red list would be taken off, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid saying the variant had spread so widely the rules no longer had much purpose.

The UK is among several European countries to have tightened coronavirus measures amid concerns over the variant.

People in Scotland have been asked to limit socialising to three households at a time in the run-up to Christmas.

The Netherlands announced on Tuesday that primary schools would close a week before the Christmas holidays were due to start, while Norway said there would be a ban on serving alcohol in bars and restaurants, among other measures.

What we know about Omicron and its impact on Africa

In the press conference on Tuesday, Dr Tedros also reiterated concerns about vaccine inequity, as some countries accelerate rollouts of a booster shot in response to Omicron.

Recent studies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine showed it produced far fewer neutralising antibodies against Omicron than against the original strain, but that this deficit could be reversed by a third, booster, jab.

Dr Tedros said boosters "could play an important role" in curbing the spread of Covid-19, but that it was "a question of prioritisation".

"The order matters. Giving boosters to groups at low risk of severe disease or death simply endangers the lives of those at high risk who are still waiting for their primary doses because of supply constraints," he said.

Supplies to the global vaccine-sharing programme Covax have increased in recent months. But world health officials fear a repeat of a shortfall of tens of millions of doses which occurred in the middle of this year, partly as a result of India suspending exports during a surge in cases there.

In poorer countries, some vulnerable people are yet to receive a single dose.

Global vaccine rollout


World
107.6
 8,471,850,118
China
180.6
 2,622,808,050
India
95.5
 1,331,399,226
US
144.0
 484,190,896
Brazil
149.6
 320,112,450
Indonesia
90.5
 249,974,816
Japan
157.2
 198,171,413
Mexico
105.3
 137,169,511
Russia
93.1
 135,853,932
Germany
160.4
 134,541,383
Pakistan
59.5
 133,901,703
Vietnam
134.7
 132,266,442
Bangladesh
77.4
 128,770,270
Turkey
143.1
 121,655,651
UK
177.6
 121,121,408
France
164.6
 111,198,494
Iran
126.5
 107,531,771
Italy
169.0
 102,029,307
Thailand
138.9
 97,177,327
Philippines
84.9
 94,236,990
South Korea
174.4
 89,497,928
Spain
166.5
 77,827,910
Argentina
156.8
 71,507,682
Canada
165.8
 63,133,170
Colombia
117.8
 60,385,993
Malaysia
165.5
 54,238,218
Morocco
131.7
 49,191,138
Saudi Arabia
136.1
 48,088,092
Peru
133.1
 44,385,015
Poland
116.9
 44,200,031
Egypt
42.2
 43,976,245
Chile
216.2
 41,539,321
Australia
155.8
 40,177,641
Uzbekistan
106.3
 36,064,004
Taiwan
139.9
 33,374,778
Sri Lanka
144.3
 31,011,543
Cambodia
173.3
 29,365,889
Cuba
255.9
 28,960,590
Myanmar
52.4
 28,707,770
South Africa
45.0
 27,043,034
Ukraine
61.2
 26,589,094
Venezuela
91.7
 26,314,390
Ecuador
141.5
 25,309,620
Netherlands
144.4
 24,791,526
United Arab Emirates
221.7
 22,146,899
Belgium
169.0
 19,655,382
Nepal
64.6
 19,157,444
Portugal
180.4
 18,339,677
Kazakhstan
90.2
 17,138,045
Sweden
163.2
 16,584,289
Israel
175.7
 16,325,016
Greece
150.0
 15,551,964
Romania
80.4
 15,380,867
Austria
167.9
 15,185,442
Hungary
152.1
 14,655,778
Czech Republic
134.2
 14,388,658
Dominican Republic
127.3
 13,943,820
Iraq
31.4
 12,912,613
Switzerland
143.2
 12,484,660
Algeria
27.6
 12,293,060
Nigeria
5.3
 11,193,780
Mozambique
34.5
 11,099,580
Tunisia
91.6
 10,937,504
Azerbaijan
106.6
 10,894,072
Guatemala
57.9
 10,573,206
Ethiopia
8.8
 10,364,843
Angola
30.4
 10,319,552
Rwanda
77.3
 10,268,499
Denmark
175.7
 10,214,910
Singapore
174.0
 9,489,264
El Salvador
143.7
 9,364,231
Norway
165.9
 9,069,860
Honduras
89.7
 9,030,824
Bolivia
75.5
 8,937,595
Finland
160.7
 8,913,569
Ireland
171.7
 8,557,367
Kenya
14.9
 8,178,645
Jordan
78.4
 8,050,084
Serbia
117.1
 8,046,012
New Zealand
153.8
 7,879,005
Uganda
16.6
 7,813,170
Turkmenistan
123.9
 7,580,976
Costa Rica
140.5
 7,222,020
Nicaragua
103.6
 6,942,756
Zimbabwe
45.9
 6,933,837
Uruguay
196.8
 6,857,762
Belarus
70.7
 6,677,937
Kuwait
153.3
 6,636,245
Paraguay
87.6
 6,324,638
Oman
113.6
 5,934,585
Laos
79.0
 5,830,021
Tajikistan
58.6
 5,711,036
Panama
129.7
 5,684,366
Afghanistan
13.1
 5,228,706
Qatar
172.6
 5,059,023
Slovakia
92.4
 5,043,446
Ivory Coast
16.7
 4,528,780
Mongolia
132.7
 4,418,882
Croatia
107.4
 4,381,704
Lithuania
144.0
 3,872,942
Lebanon
56.3
 3,807,958
Bulgaria
50.7
 3,494,341
Ghana
11.0
 3,493,688
Sudan
7.3
 3,276,654
Palestinian Territories
59.8
 3,121,061
Bahrain
174.3
 3,047,351
Slovenia
132.6
 2,757,168
Guinea
18.5
 2,493,842
Libya
35.7
 2,485,598
Georgia
58.1
 2,311,840
Latvia
120.4
 2,247,185
Albania
75.4
 2,166,207
Kyrgyzstan
31.9
 2,112,639
Togo
22.8
 1,930,935
Senegal
11.2
 1,928,411
Mauritius
147.3
 1,875,132
Mauritania
37.6
 1,795,467
Tanzania
2.8
 1,699,523
Moldova
41.8
 1,681,763
North Macedonia
80.5
 1,675,793
Kosovo
91.7
 1,633,364
Bosnia and Herzegovina
47.6
 1,553,874
Malawi
7.6
 1,501,147
Estonia
113.0
 1,497,259
Botswana
61.9
 1,483,181
Syria
7.8
 1,422,377
Cyprus
155.2
 1,390,192
Trinidad and Tobago
96.4
 1,353,411
Armenia
45.6
 1,352,805
Zambia
6.6
 1,253,211
Fiji
137.9
 1,245,234
Jamaica
39.1
 1,161,250
Bhutan
148.0
 1,154,093
Somalia
7.0
 1,147,627
Benin
9.2
 1,144,390
Timor-Leste
85.0
 1,142,003
Malta
192.5
 993,372
Niger
3.9
 971,636
Cameroon
3.6
 970,440
Mali
4.6
 963,968
Luxembourg
147.6
 937,282
Sierra Leone
11.3
 923,880
Yemen
2.6
 786,027
Maldives
143.2
 778,312
Brunei
174.8
 771,983
Madagascar
2.6
 742,069
Namibia
26.9
 697,262
Iceland
200.7
 689,243
Guyana
87.0
 687,627
Congo
12.1
 686,096
Burkina Faso
3.1
 661,796
Lesotho
29.5
 635,881
Liberia
11.5
 597,913
Cape Verde
97.9
 550,192
Montenegro
86.5
 543,569
Comoros
58.9
 523,256
Suriname
81.8
 483,838
Papua New Guinea
5.1
 467,166
Equatorial Guinea
30.8
 446,624
Central African Republic
8.9
 436,772
Belize
101.8
 412,002
Guinea-Bissau
19.3
 388,626
Eswatini
29.4
 344,255
Gabon
14.4
 328,721
Barbados
101.8
 292,896
Bahamas
72.6
 288,008
Chad
1.6
 275,026
Gambia
10.9
 271,166
South Sudan
2.3
 257,941
Samoa
124.3
 248,729
DR Congo
0.2
 219,768
Solomon Islands
29.6
 208,046
Jersey
190.0
 192,065
Haiti
1.6
 184,769
Seychelles
181.4
 179,462
Vanuatu
45.0
 141,490
Isle of Man
156.4
 133,546
Sao Tome and Principe
59.4
 132,705
Cayman Islands
189.1
 125,717
Tonga
112.0
 119,535
Antigua and Barbuda
120.3
 118,765
Djibouti
10.9
 108,945
Bermuda
171.6
 106,520
Andorra
137.6
 106,428
Guernsey
164.8
 104,457
Saint Lucia
55.7
 102,696
Gibraltar
303.2
 102,158
Kiribati
67.7
 82,167
Faroe Islands
159.7
 78,347
Greenland
137.4
 78,120
Grenada
66.5
 75,154
St Vincent and the Grenadines
51.1
 56,838
Turks and Caicos Islands
143.6
 56,343
Dominica
77.8
 56,179
Liechtenstein
142.2
 54,402
Saint Kitts and Nevis
99.9
 53,486
Monaco
126.5
 49,980
San Marino
143.1
 48,672
British Virgin Islands
115.0
 34,992
Cook Islands
138.4
 24,326
Anguilla
134.1
 20,284
Nauru
136.7
 14,863
Tuvalu
101.6
 12,114
Saint Helena
129.5
 7,892
Falkland Islands
124.9
 4,407
Burundi
0.028
 3,396
Montserrat
59.2
 2,949
Niue
145.7
 2,352
Tokelau
141.5
 1,936
Pitcairn
200.0
 94
British Indian Ocean Territory
0
 0
Eritrea
0
 0
North Korea
0
 0
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
0
 0
Vatican
0
 0

Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, and may include booster doses in addition to those required for full vaccination. The definition of full vaccination varies by country and vaccine type and is subject to change over time.

Source: Our World in Data

Last updated: 13 December 2021, 14:19 GMT

