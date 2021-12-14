BBC News

Covid: Omicron probably in most countries, WHO says

The Omicron variant was first identified by South Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the new coronavirus variant Omicron is probably already present in most countries around the world.

Cases of the heavily mutated variant have been confirmed in 77 countries.

But WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was probably in many others that had yet to detect it, and was spreading at an unprecedented rate.

Dr Tedros said he was concerned that Omicron was being underestimated.

"Surely, we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril. Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems," he said.

The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa in November, and the country has since seen a surge in infections. President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19, and is currently isolating with mild symptoms.

A number of countries have introduced travel bans affecting South Africa and its neighbours following the emergence of Omicron, but this has failed to stop it from spreading around the world.

Dr Tedros told reporters that Omicron was "spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant".

The UK government announced on Tuesday that all 11 countries on its travel red list would be taken off, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid saying the variant had spread so widely the rules no longer had much purpose.

The UK is among several European countries to have tightened coronavirus measures amid concerns over the variant.

People in Scotland have been asked to limit socialising to three households at a time in the run-up to Christmas.

The Netherlands announced on Tuesday that primary schools would close a week before the Christmas holidays were due to start, while Norway said there would be a ban on serving alcohol in bars and restaurants, among other measures.

What we know about Omicron and its impact on Africa

In the press conference on Tuesday, Dr Tedros also reiterated concerns about vaccine inequity, as some countries accelerate rollouts of a booster shot in response to Omicron.

Recent studies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine showed it produced far fewer neutralising antibodies against Omicron than against the original strain, but that this deficit could be reversed by a third, booster, jab.

Dr Tedros said boosters "could play an important role" in curbing the spread of Covid-19, but that it was "a question of prioritisation".

"The order matters. Giving boosters to groups at low risk of severe disease or death simply endangers the lives of those at high risk who are still waiting for their primary doses because of supply constraints," he said.

Supplies to the global vaccine-sharing programme Covax have increased in recent months. But world health officials fear a repeat of a shortfall of tens of millions of doses which occurred in the middle of this year, partly as a result of India suspending exports during a surge in cases there.

In poorer countries, some vulnerable people are yet to receive a single dose.

World
46
 8,511,726,559
China
80
 2,621,190,000
India
37
 1,335,465,563
US
60
 485,359,746
Brazil
65
 320,737,938
Indonesia
37
 249,974,816
Japan
78
 198,248,857
Mexico
51
 137,357,032
Russia
42
 136,087,233
Germany
69
 135,406,073
Pakistan
25
 134,818,017
Vietnam
59
 132,873,501
Bangladesh
26
 129,238,605
Turkey
60
 121,804,033
UK
69
 121,616,098
France
71
 112,800,038
Iran
58
 109,807,742
Italy
73
 102,029,307
Thailand
62
 97,403,117
Philippines
37
 97,237,440
South Korea
81
 90,413,574
Spain
81
 80,647,211
Argentina
68
 71,507,682
Canada
77
 63,335,536
Colombia
51
 60,630,010
Malaysia
78
 54,591,679
Morocco
61
 49,316,418
Saudi Arabia
65
 48,104,477
Egypt
17
 46,239,670
Peru
59
 45,021,391
Poland
55
 44,239,198
Chile
85
 42,219,185
Australia
75
 40,331,164
Uzbekistan
17
 36,064,004
Taiwan
63
 33,607,831
Sri Lanka
64
 31,054,377
Cambodia
80
 29,502,058
Cuba
83
 29,006,443
Myanmar
22
 28,707,770
South Africa
26
 27,090,975
Ukraine
29
 26,718,836
Venezuela
34
 26,314,390
Ecuador
66
 25,840,596
Netherlands
74
 24,791,526
United Arab Emirates
90
 22,166,754
Belgium
75
 19,877,988
Nepal
29
 19,157,444
Portugal
89
 18,411,867
Kazakhstan
44
 17,147,214
Sweden
71
 16,584,289
Israel
62
 16,337,639
Greece
65
 15,645,361
Romania
40
 15,407,313
Austria
69
 15,271,012
Hungary
61
 14,655,778
Czech Republic
61
 14,468,552
Dominican Republic
52
 13,945,195
Iraq
13
 13,174,583
Switzerland
66
 12,637,185
Algeria
12
 12,293,060
Nigeria
2
 11,863,889
Mozambique
14
 11,730,770
Tunisia
45
 11,012,280
Azerbaijan
45
 10,894,080
Guatemala
24
 10,586,654
Ethiopia
1
 10,429,727
Denmark
77
 10,347,965
Angola
10
 10,319,552
Rwanda
29
 10,268,499
Hong Kong
61
 9,663,557
Singapore
87
 9,489,264
El Salvador
63
 9,395,152
Norway
71
 9,117,805
Bolivia
37
 9,064,726
Honduras
39
 9,030,824
Finland
74
 8,928,976
Ireland
77
 8,659,409
Kenya
6
 8,198,259
Serbia
46
 8,075,369
Jordan
37
 8,065,101
New Zealand
73
 7,897,646
Uganda
3
 7,813,170
Turkmenistan
52
 7,580,976
Costa Rica
64
 7,222,020
Zimbabwe
20
 6,956,144
Nicaragua
38
 6,942,756
Uruguay
76
 6,865,377
Belarus
30
 6,677,937
Kuwait
74
 6,677,397
Paraguay
38
 6,324,638
Oman
54
 5,934,585
Laos
42
 5,830,021
Tajikistan
27
 5,711,036
Panama
56
 5,685,382
Afghanistan
9
 5,228,706
Qatar
76
 5,066,606
Slovakia
43
 5,055,765
Ivory Coast
6
 4,812,235
Mongolia
65
 4,419,007
Croatia
50
 4,386,603
Lithuania
67
 3,888,676
Lebanon
26
 3,825,224
Bulgaria
27
 3,506,354
Ghana
3
 3,493,688
Sudan
3
 3,276,654
Palestinian Territories
27
 3,184,868
Bahrain
67
 3,055,893
Slovenia
56
 2,762,009
Libya
11
 2,536,160
Guinea
6
 2,502,912
Georgia
26
 2,324,131
Latvia
66
 2,250,883
Albania
35
 2,196,145
Togo
10
 2,159,257
Kyrgyzstan
14
 2,122,034
Senegal
5
 1,928,411
Mauritius
72
 1,875,132
Mauritania
15
 1,812,604
Tanzania
2
 1,699,523
Moldova
24
 1,686,020
North Macedonia
38
 1,675,793
Kosovo
43
 1,644,358
Bosnia and Herzegovina
22
 1,553,874
Malawi
3
 1,553,347
Estonia
61
 1,498,693
Botswana
22
 1,483,181
Syria
4
 1,422,377
Cyprus
66
 1,413,274
Trinidad and Tobago
47
 1,353,722
Armenia
17
 1,352,805
Zambia
4
 1,264,656
Fiji
66
 1,257,375
Jamaica
18
 1,164,194
Bhutan
72
 1,154,093
Somalia
4
 1,147,627
Benin
7
 1,144,390
Timor-Leste
36
 1,142,003
Malta
84
 993,372
Luxembourg
68
 973,411
Cameroon
2
 972,360
Niger
2
 971,636
Mali
2
 963,968
Macau
68
 945,950
Sierra Leone
5
 923,880
Yemen
1
 786,027
Brunei
86
 783,549
Maldives
67
 781,076
Madagascar
2
 742,069
Namibia
12
 697,262
Iceland
82
 689,243
Guyana
36
 687,627
Congo
2
 686,096
Burkina Faso
2
 661,796
Lesotho
29
 635,881
Liberia
11
 605,863
Cape Verde
45
 550,192
Montenegro
42
 543,835
Comoros
28
 527,119
Papua New Guinea
2
 498,598
Suriname
38
 484,487
Equatorial Guinea
14
 446,624
Central African Republic
7
 436,772
Belize
49
 416,878
Guinea-Bissau
1
 406,401
Gabon
8
 392,898
Eswatini
24
 344,255
Barbados
49
 294,304
Bahamas
36
 288,008
Chad
0.4769
 285,922
Gambia
9
 273,365
South Sudan
2
 263,939
Samoa
61
 262,895
DR Congo
0.0832
 246,840
Solomon Islands
7
 228,912
Jersey
75
 194,274
Haiti
0.5795
 184,769
Seychelles
79
 182,903
Vanuatu
15
 147,609
Sao Tome and Principe
22
 134,615
Isle of Man
76
 133,548
Cayman Islands
85
 128,181
Antigua and Barbuda
59
 119,809
Tonga
43
 119,535
Djibouti
3
 108,945
Bermuda
73
 106,520
Andorra
65
 106,428
Guernsey
21
 104,457
Gibraltar
118
 103,818
Saint Lucia
26
 102,696
Kiribati
19
 82,167
Faroe Islands
78
 78,347
Greenland
66
 78,120
Grenada
31
 75,893
St Vincent and the Grenadines
22
 57,295
Turks and Caicos Islands
69
 56,343
Dominica
38
 56,179
Liechtenstein
66
 55,894
Saint Kitts and Nevis
47
 53,486
Monaco
59
 49,980
San Marino
70
 48,672
British Virgin Islands
55
 34,992
Cook Islands
67
 24,326
Anguilla
61
 20,284
Nauru
67
 14,863
Tuvalu
49
 12,114
Saint Helena
58
 7,892
Falkland Islands
50
 4,407
Burundi
0.0169
 4,010
Montserrat
28
 2,949
Niue
71
 2,352
Tokelau
71
 1,936
Pitcairn
100
 94
British Indian Ocean Territory
0
 0
Eritrea
0
 0
North Korea
0
 0
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
0
 0
Vatican
0
 0

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals or vaccines administered for each location. Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, and may include booster doses in addition to those required for full vaccination. The definition of full vaccination varies by location and vaccine type and is subject to change over time. Full vaccination can refer to one dose of a one-shot vaccine, two doses of a two-dose vaccine, etc., or sometimes recovery from infection plus one dose of a vaccine. Definitions have not yet been updated to account for booster campaigns to control the spread of new variants.

