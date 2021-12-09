BBC News

Omicron: WHO concerned rich countries could hoard vaccines

Published
Related Topics
Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
People in many Western countries are being encouraged to get booster jabs

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern that wealthy countries will start to hoard Covid vaccines in response to the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant.

It said this could threaten supplies to nations where most people are still unvaccinated.

Some rich countries are accelerating the roll-out of a booster shot in response to Omicron.

There are concerns that vaccines are less effective against the variant.

Recent studies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine showed it produced far fewer neutralising antibodies against Omicron than against the original strain, but that this deficit could be reversed by the booster.

However, the WHO says administering primary doses should be the priority.

WHO vaccine director Kate O'Brien urged richer nations to continue donating vaccine doses and shipments to underserved countries to address what had become a dangerous inequity in access.

"As we head into whatever the Omicron situation is going to be, there is risk that the global supply is again going to revert to high-income countries hoarding vaccines," she said.

Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
The WHO says primary doses should be the priority

Supplies to the global vaccine-sharing programme Covax have increased in recent months.

But world health officials fear a repeat of a shortfall of tens of millions of doses which occurred in the middle of this year, partly as a result of India suspending exports during a surge in cases.

Dr O'Brien said it was possible that additional doses might provide added protection against Omicron, but there was as yet little evidence they were needed to protect against severe disease.

Omicron is the most heavily mutated version of coronavirus found so far.

It was first identified in South Africa, where there is now a surge in the number of people catching Covid multiple times.

Global vaccine rollout

Scroll table
World
104.2
 8,205,952,968
China
176.5
 2,563,499,346
India
91.8
 1,278,763,558
US
139.8
 470,297,846
Brazil
147.0
 314,612,221
Indonesia
87.4
 241,441,928
Japan
156.8
 197,620,701
Mexico
103.2
 134,370,326
Russia
89.5
 130,634,456
Germany
152.2
 127,656,766
Vietnam
129.2
 126,846,771
Pakistan
56.2
 126,586,512
Turkey
142.2
 120,910,438
UK
172.8
 117,880,359
France
158.4
 107,043,866
Iran
123.2
 104,781,077
Bangladesh
61.4
 102,108,505
Italy
163.5
 98,729,849
Thailand
134.0
 93,753,156
Philippines
82.6
 91,777,433
South Korea
168.6
 86,476,510
Spain
165.1
 77,157,350
Argentina
153.3
 69,891,521
Canada
163.0
 62,032,800
Colombia
114.3
 58,590,490
Malaysia
164.4
 53,875,223
Morocco
130.8
 48,851,348
Saudi Arabia
135.0
 47,701,071
Poland
112.9
 42,672,883
Peru
126.2
 42,111,301
Chile
216.2
 41,532,402
Egypt
39.0
 40,644,158
Australia
153.8
 39,652,404
Uzbekistan
100.7
 34,182,226
Taiwan
134.1
 31,998,733
Sri Lanka
138.2
 29,707,010
Cambodia
170.2
 28,843,614
Cuba
252.9
 28,623,729
Myanmar
51.3
 28,100,411
South Africa
43.8
 26,324,383
Venezuela
91.7
 26,314,390
Ukraine
58.8
 25,559,141
Ecuador
141.5
 25,309,620
Netherlands
143.8
 24,693,092
United Arab Emirates
215.7
 21,548,528
Portugal
188.9
 19,207,937
Nepal
61.7
 18,317,508
Belgium
147.3
 17,130,672
Kazakhstan
89.3
 16,955,745
Israel
174.9
 16,254,055
Sweden
158.4
 16,097,826
Romania
78.9
 15,095,967
Greece
142.6
 14,788,422
Austria
159.9
 14,457,526
Hungary
148.2
 14,282,270
Dominican Republic
126.6
 13,866,766
Czech Republic
129.2
 13,851,362
Iraq
29.8
 12,268,675
Algeria
27.2
 12,145,830
Switzerland
138.2
 12,045,452
Azerbaijan
104.7
 10,702,988
Tunisia
89.6
 10,692,857
Mozambique
32.7
 10,503,956
Guatemala
56.3
 10,266,743
Nigeria
4.8
 10,119,982
Singapore
184.9
 10,083,329
Ethiopia
8.5
 9,993,402
Denmark
170.5
 9,911,854
Angola
29.0
 9,847,459
Rwanda
71.1
 9,440,343
El Salvador
141.8
 9,241,093
Norway
161.0
 8,799,704
Bolivia
73.4
 8,691,198
Finland
150.6
 8,357,278
Ireland
167.4
 8,339,577
Serbia
115.9
 7,963,609
Honduras
79.1
 7,960,942
Jordan
77.4
 7,950,684
New Zealand
151.0
 7,736,783
Kenya
13.8
 7,583,134
Turkmenistan
123.9
 7,580,976
Costa Rica
138.9
 7,137,983
Uruguay
195.9
 6,825,827
Zimbabwe
44.8
 6,759,589
Kuwait
152.0
 6,578,646
Nicaragua
95.1
 6,376,188
Belarus
67.0
 6,331,049
Paraguay
86.1
 6,216,388
Oman
113.6
 5,934,585
Laos
79.0
 5,830,021
Panama
129.0
 5,650,424
Tajikistan
57.2
 5,579,193
Afghanistan
13.1
 5,228,706
Qatar
171.0
 5,011,447
Slovakia
91.6
 5,001,505
Uganda
10.1
 4,751,422
Mongolia
132.6
 4,414,941
Croatia
104.0
 4,245,741
Ivory Coast
14.2
 3,845,788
Lithuania
140.2
 3,770,993
Lebanon
54.1
 3,660,210
Ghana
11.0
 3,493,688
Bulgaria
49.3
 3,400,750
Palestinian Territories
57.9
 3,024,477
Bahrain
170.6
 2,982,080
Slovenia
130.6
 2,714,211
Guinea
18.2
 2,459,403
Libya
34.2
 2,377,003
Georgia
56.2
 2,238,070
Latvia
118.9
 2,220,155
Albania
74.2
 2,130,714
Kyrgyzstan
31.0
 2,056,269
Senegal
11.1
 1,910,830
Mauritius
147.3
 1,875,132
Mauritania
36.9
 1,759,659
North Macedonia
80.5
 1,675,793
Togo
19.6
 1,665,087
Sudan
3.7
 1,659,666
Moldova
40.9
 1,644,452
Kosovo
91.2
 1,624,584
Bosnia and Herzegovina
47.6
 1,553,874
Estonia
112.2
 1,487,367
Malawi
7.5
 1,470,951
Botswana
59.7
 1,430,084
Syria
7.8
 1,422,377
Cyprus
149.4
 1,339,063
Trinidad and Tobago
92.4
 1,297,311
Fiji
137.0
 1,237,108
Armenia
41.7
 1,236,264
Bhutan
147.9
 1,153,555
Jamaica
38.2
 1,135,059
Zambia
6.0
 1,134,766
Timor-Leste
82.8
 1,112,223
Tanzania
1.6
 1,001,610
Niger
3.9
 971,636
Malta
188.2
 971,433
Somalia
5.9
 964,433
Cameroon
3.5
 953,375
Luxembourg
144.5
 917,455
Sierra Leone
10.7
 868,726
Mali
4.1
 847,067
Yemen
2.5
 774,953
Maldives
142.5
 774,438
Brunei
171.2
 756,080
Madagascar
2.4
 685,440
Guyana
86.4
 682,779
Namibia
26.1
 674,589
Iceland
193.7
 665,013
Burkina Faso
3.1
 661,796
Congo
11.5
 651,411
Lesotho
28.6
 617,671
Liberia
11.4
 589,628
Cape Verde
96.8
 544,075
Montenegro
85.5
 536,689
Comoros
58.9
 523,256
Suriname
81.1
 479,697
Papua New Guinea
5.1
 467,166
Equatorial Guinea
30.8
 446,624
Central African Republic
8.6
 422,496
Belize
101.8
 412,002
Benin
3.1
 383,501
Guinea-Bissau
18.3
 368,395
Eswatini
26.1
 306,445
Barbados
101.4
 291,829
Bahamas
70.6
 280,176
Gabon
12.2
 277,979
Gambia
10.8
 268,008
Chad
1.5
 258,618
Samoa
124.3
 248,729
South Sudan
1.9
 218,154
Solomon Islands
29.6
 208,046
DR Congo
0.2
 193,416
Jersey
185.2
 187,228
Haiti
1.6
 184,769
Seychelles
181.4
 179,462
Isle of Man
155.9
 133,195
Vanuatu
41.2
 129,582
Cayman Islands
189.1
 125,717
Sao Tome and Principe
54.3
 121,357
Tonga
110.7
 118,185
Antigua and Barbuda
119.2
 117,637
Andorra
135.1
 104,534
Djibouti
10.4
 104,475
Guernsey
164.3
 104,131
Saint Lucia
55.4
 102,072
Bermuda
163.2
 101,341
Gibraltar
298.0
 100,396
Kiribati
67.7
 82,167
Faroe Islands
159.7
 78,347
Greenland
136.8
 77,808
Grenada
66.5
 75,154
Turks and Caicos Islands
143.6
 56,343
Dominica
77.3
 55,760
St Vincent and the Grenadines
50.0
 55,617
Saint Kitts and Nevis
98.8
 52,924
Liechtenstein
135.4
 51,795
Monaco
126.5
 49,980
San Marino
140.6
 47,834
British Virgin Islands
115.0
 34,992
Cook Islands
138.4
 24,326
Anguilla
131.7
 19,914
Nauru
136.7
 14,863
Tuvalu
101.6
 12,114
Saint Helena
129.5
 7,892
Falkland Islands
124.9
 4,407
Montserrat
59.2
 2,949
Niue
145.7
 2,352
Tokelau
141.5
 1,936
Burundi
0.014
 1,711
Pitcairn
200.0
 94
British Indian Ocean Territory
0
 0
Eritrea
0
 0
North Korea
0
 0
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
0
 0
Vatican
0
 0

Please upgrade your browser to see the full interactive

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country. Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, not the number of people vaccinated. It is possible to have more than 100 doses per 100 population as some vaccines require multiple doses per person.

Source: Our World in Data

Last updated: 6 December 2021, 12:45 GMT

UK officials say early signs suggest Omicron could be more transmissible than the current Delta strain.

But Omicron's ability to cause severe disease is not yet clear.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert, said early evidence suggested Omicron could be more transmissible but less severe.

There have been more than 267 million cases of Covid-19 and more than five million deaths around the globe since the pandemic started in 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Media caption,
Covid-19: Can you catch two variants at once?

Related Topics

More on this story