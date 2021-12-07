Urgent letters from Afghanistan: 'I hope the world will not forget us'
- Published
The lives of schoolgirls, activists, lawyers and sportswomen in Afghanistan changed overnight after the Taliban took control of the country, in August.
Girls have been banned from receiving secondary education, the ministry for women's affairs has been disbanded, and in many cases women have been told not to return to work.
Here, Afghan women whose lives have been radically transformed exchange letters with global leaders with whom their share a profession or a passion, including education activist Malala Yousafzai, fashion icon Halima Aden, and football star Megan Rapinoe.
They openly talk about their hopes and fears, and share thoughts on the restrictions on women's freedoms imposed by the Taliban - the right to protest, work, get an education, or choose what to wear.
The women taking part in this 'Urgent Letters of Afghanistan' series are all named on the BBC 100 Women list. Some of the women are anonymous, to protect them and their families.
The right to an education
Rohila* is a 17-year-old student who has been affected by the exclusion of girls from Afghan secondary schools mandated by the Taliban. She wrote to Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, who in 2012 was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen for speaking up on the rights of girls to be educated.
Dear Malala,
Every morning now when I wake up, I think I am late for school, but then I have the sad realisation that my school is shut. I watch as the rickshaw arrives to take my brothers to school, whilst I am left behind.
I watch the news hoping to hear that schools will be opening in my area, and I might be able to chat to my friends and teachers. I feel such sorrow that we are deprived of this very basic right to an education just because we are women.
I worry about my former female teachers. They are the sole breadwinners of their families and haven't received a salary for months.
I try my best to teach myself things, but it's so difficult without a teacher. I long to do experiments in our science laboratory again and take part in the public speaking competitions I once enjoyed.
As a child my dad would cultivate my love for learning, by bringing me cartoon strips in English to read or encouraging me to watch science shows on TV. That's why science and English are my favourite subjects now.
I hope the world and international community will not forget about us, and not let our years of hard work go to waste. I hope the world will speak up for us too, and will help us get rights for women and girls in Afghanistan.
Rohila
Dear Rohila,
I want you to know you are not alone. I remember seeing men with guns invade my home in Pakistan and shut down girls' schools. I know what it's like to not know what tomorrow will bring, to fear never returning to a classroom.
When the Taliban took over Kabul, I was in the hospital for my sixth surgery in nine years to help repair the damage their bullet inflicted. I watched the news and saw Afghan women and girls protesting on the streets demanding equal rights. My heart ached watching history repeat itself.
If all girls went to school, we could assume leadership roles across every sector. We could better advocate for ourselves. We could also help make our world better. More educated women contributing could help speed up progress on things like vaccine development or finding climate solutions. I want to see this future.
As I fight for education and equality each day, I will think of you — with your love of science and a father, who like mine, wants to see you learn and lead. I promise to keep sharing your story and continue calling for action.
All I ask of you, is to never lose faith in yourself. You are capable of anything.
Malala Yousafzai
The right to play
Footballer Sahar* played for her local team in Afghanistan, but after the Taliban takeover she went into hiding and was later flown to a different country. She wrote to US football star Megan Rapinoe about her fears for her 'football family'. Megan Rapinoe has been a vocal advocate for equality in the game, taking legal action against the US Soccer Federation over equal pay, and has become the face of LGBTQ+ rights in football.
Dear Megan,
I am an Afghan footballer who has big dreams. When the Taliban came everything stopped because we all knew that they had not changed and we would no longer have our freedoms. [During the last period of Taliban rule, from 1996 to 2001, women were banned from participating in sports.]
Football is not just a sport for me, but it is my passion. During the three years I played, I learnt a lot about tactics and moves. Our football family - my friends and coaches - were one big team.
When the Taliban took over Kabul, I had to stop playing and I was so sad. Even when I looked at my clothes, sneakers and ball, I would cry. I would ask myself - what will happen to all these young peoples' hopes and dreams?
There was always the fear that the Taliban would attack me and my family. Even if I could sleep well tonight, will I wake up? Sometimes we could hear horrifying sounds, gunshots and firing that made us fear for our lives.
I am worried about the women footballers left in Afghanistan. The world should know that sportswomen are left in the country and are in danger. Please help them.
I want to continue my education, so that my family can be proud. I have a lot of hopes and dreams for my future, I want to be successful so that no-one will be able to say that girls cannot play football.
Sahar
Dear Sahar,
Growing up, football gave me the freedom to express myself. It gave me the strength and confidence to believe in something that's bigger than me. It connects me to teammates who have fought alongside me, for things people believe are not possible.
I want this next generation of players to understand that they don't have to be the next Megan Rapinoe, they need to be the best version of themselves and one of the beautiful things about the game is that great players come in all different shapes, sizes, races and backgrounds.
Watching the fall of Kabul I was heartbroken for all the people of Afghanistan, but especially for the girls and women who had felt that there was so much hope in their future.
If I had to stop playing the game I love, it would feel like losing a part of myself, because so much of your identity and heart is poured into this sport.
There are no words I can offer that will truly touch what you have experienced. We want to believe in the possibility of a different story than what we were handed. As Esther Perel says, "Freedom in confinement comes through your imagination."
To all the women who love football but cannot play, I say keep the feeling of connectivity and play alive, if only for now, in the depths of your mind.
You may not be able to see it everyday, but the world of women's football is here to support you and provide you with strength. You are not alone.
Best wishes,
Megan
The right to choose your dress
University tutor Aliya Kazimy says her rights over how she dressed were curtailed as soon as the Taliban took power. She took to social media to post a striking image of her now colourless wardrobe. She then left the country and resettled in the US. She's written to Halima Aden, the first hijab-wearing supermodel, fashion icon and women's rights advocate. In 2020, Halima stepped away from modelling and went on to produce the film 'I Am You', based on a true story about Afghan refugees.
Dear Halima,
Seeing an array of different colours always made me happy, but I liked black much more - that was before I knew I would be condemned to wearing it. Just imagine for a moment that you do not have the right to choose the length or colour of your outfit, how would you feel? You wouldn't feel independent.
It's not just about the length of our dress, but it's about the rights we fought for and the lives that were sacrificed over the years to get where we were.
The right to choose how we dress is the most basic right we have, whilst we continue to fight for more freedoms. I am not against wearing the hijab, I love the hijab, but I am against being forced to wear one, just as I am against being forced to unveil.
Being denied this is just a fraction of what women in Afghanistan are going through. These days it's a matter of life and death in Afghanistan, daughters being sold in exchange for bread. Whilst I write this, my heart aches for my people and my homeland.
Here in the United States, even though I know I am safe, my soul is distressed. My heart beats for Afghanistan, its people, and my family.
Aliya
Dear Aliya,
I can relate in some ways to the issues you are facing, having been a child refugee myself. I'm known as the first hijab-wearing model, having graced catwalks and front pages of fashion publications, but my story started in Kakuma in Kenya, one of the world's largest refugee camps.
I walked away from the fashion industry because I was doing things that didn't align with my beliefs, including wearing jeans on my head in substitute of a hijab. I appreciate I have been in a very blessed position to be able to walk away.
I'm a passionate advocate that people should not be policing our bodies - it's a human rights violation. I can't imagine being a woman who doesn't wear the hijab and then having to be forced to wear one.
When I think about you and your friends having to hide a once colourful wardrobe, I would say keep a piece for you, keep it in a place where only you know, keep it for the day that you can wear that outfit again.
As a refugee, sometimes it feels like the world is turning a blind eye. My message to the families who have made the difficult decision to leave is to not think you are leaving your country behind, you are taking it with you wherever you go. Hopefully through the people you get to meet, you will get to introduce your culture to others and that's how it'll live on.
Halima
The right to work for justice
Baroness Helena Kennedy QC is a distinguished UK lawyer and director of the International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute, which has recently been assisting women at risk in Afghanistan. She wrote to Masouma*, who was a public prosecutor in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, women lawyers like Masouma have been in hiding. Many of the criminals they once helped convict were released, putting them in great danger.
Dear "sisters in-law",
The women lawyers and judges of Afghanistan are my sisters. They love the practice of law as I do - and they know that law is critical to a just society and sends out messages about what is acceptable and what is not acceptable.
They know that women can never enjoy fulfilled lives if they are forced into marriages, if they are denied access to education, if they are treated as second class citizens, and if they experience violence and abuse of all kinds without proper recourse to law.
I have fought on behalf of women in my own country's courts and I have been a law reformer for women and children in my own parliament. Now, much of my work is in the international arena. I wept when extremists assassinated two wonderful women Supreme Court judges in January. It was a foretelling of what was to come.
When the Taliban took Kabul, I knew a war on courageous women would be declared just for daring to be women who might judge men, who might play public roles and might not be prepared to be treated as subordinates.
You represent for us our own yearnings for a world where men and women can live in freedom and equality, with dignity and mutual respect.
We embrace your courage and stand by you.
Baroness Helena Kennedy QC
Dear Helena,
It felt just like any other morning, but on my way to work I saw people running towards me desperately. I asked a young man what had happened and he said: "Sister, do not go to work today. The Taliban have entered Kabul". In that moment all my dreams and hopes flashed before my eyes, like I was watching a film of my own future.
I am proud to be a woman public prosecutor who worked in the judiciary, I always strived to serve my people. But now I can't return to the job I love and that consumes my thoughts. With the regime change, there is no hope for a bright future for women in Afghanistan.
Fellow colleagues who worked in the judiciary and attorney offices are trying to leave. It feels like every waking moment we are waiting for our death. Maybe tomorrow it will be my turn.
If they are given opportunities, women can serve their country just like men. In the judiciary we were a national asset and the education and knowledge women have received in the last 20 years should be put to good use.
The international community should take the struggles of working women seriously and support us, so we don't become the victims of history.
Masouma
The right to be heard
Melinda French Gates is the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world's largest philanthropic organisations. She has written a message addressing the women and girls in Afghanistan whose bravery the world has seen on the streets of Kabul and other cities.
To the women and girls of Afghanistan,
Over the past few months, I've come across stories of Afghan women's bravery and resilience that truly inspire me.
Protestors taking to the streets to demand, at great personal risk, that their rights be restored. Students who refuse to abandon the futures they've dreamed of and choose hope over despair. And activists who have spent decades fighting for equality and know that the change they seek is possible, even if they won't see it in their lifetimes.
These stories reaffirm a central, universal truth. When young girls realise that messages of inferiority are lies, when women discover the reach of their collective voice, when communities and countries stop being afraid of a woman's power and potential - that's when transformation begins.
To the women of Afghanistan, I can only echo the deepest truth you already know inside of you: your courage, your hope, is the most beautiful force on Earth.
Melinda French Gates
The right to protest
Activist Razia Barakzai was involved in the women's rights protests in Kabul. She co-created the #AfghanWomenExist campaign to show that fear was driving Afghan women off social media, as she wrote in this letter to the world.
To the world and international community,
When the Taliban took control of Kabul I started browsing social media. Many women had voluntarily changed their profile photos, account names or deactivated their accounts altogether. This was alarming: women were disappearing from that space.
That night, my friends and I ran with the hashtag #AfghanWomenExist.
The next day, together we decided to see what it was like in the city centre. We found a city square that had been taken over by men, as if women had never existed.
I felt I had to do something and not wait for others to act. I made the decision to go on demonstrations, despite all the risks.
On the first day of taking to the streets, around the palace gate, we were attacked but because we had the eyes of the media on us, we were able to keep demonstrating.
Women were shouting; 'Taliban you have no legitimacy' whilst surrounded by them. Another woman staged a sit-in, 'This is the soil of my homeland, you can hang me but I will not stand.'
I got messages from women in the provinces who wanted to get involved. Since then, civil demonstrations have also been held in the provinces.
The true owners of this country are these warrior women, who are like a lamp in the darkest days. I wish one day we will see an Afghanistan that is in the dreams of these free spirited, justice-seeking women.
Razia
* Some names have been changed to protect the identity of the writers.
'Urgent Letters from Afghanistan' is a BBC 100 Women series. Produced by Georgina Pearce, Lara Owen, Kawoon Khamoosh, Zuhal Ahad, Mahfouz Zubaide. Edited by Valeria Perasso.
Illustrations by Jilla Dastmalchi. Additional visuals by Joy Roxas.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. Follow BBC 100 Women on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Join the conversation using #BBC100Women.