'Play football in the depths of your mind, if only for now'

There are no words I can offer that will truly touch what you have felt and experienced, and what the women still in Afghanistan are feeling now. The loss is profound and I ache deeply for each of you. My hope for you is continued passion within yourself and collectively with the women and girls around you. Each of our lives is a story and we want to believe in the possibility of a different story than what we were handed. As Esther Perel says, "Freedom in confinement comes through your imagination."