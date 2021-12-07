BBC 100 Women 2021: Who is on the list this year?

Award-winning poet and writer, whose poetry and articles challenge patriarchal norms in Afghan culture.

Lima Aafshid has worked as an independent reporter and social commentator for more than five years.

She is also a member of Sher-e-daneshgah, the Kabul Poetry Association, which held virtual poetry sessions during the pandemic to help its more than 200 members maintain a sense of community despite the health crisis.

*The fall of Afghanistan is like sinking back into the same mud we struggled with for 20 years. I am hopeful, however, that we can rise like a branch, reaching towards the light in the gloom of the forest.