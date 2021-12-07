'I am an Afghan public prosecutor but I can't do the job I love'

The women lawyers and judges of Afghanistan are my sisters. They love the practice of law as I do - and they know that law is critical to a just society and social change, that it sends out messages to wider society about what is acceptable and what is not acceptable. They know that women can never enjoy fulfilled lives if they are forced into marriages, if they are denied access to education, if they are treated as second class citizens and if they experience violence and abuse of all kinds without proper recourse to law.