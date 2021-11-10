COP26: Draft deal calls for stronger carbon cutting targets by end of 2022
The first outline of an agreement to limit global temperature rises has been published at the Glasgow climate summit.
The document urges nations to strengthen their targets for cutting emissions by the end of next year.
It says vulnerable nations must get more help to cope with the deadly impacts of global warming.
Critics have said the draft pact does not go far enough but others welcomed its focus on the 1.5C target.
The document, which has been published by the UK COP26 presidency, will have to be negotiated and agreed by countries attending the talks.
The document may be just seven pages long but it attempts to steer COP26 towards a series of significant steps that will prevent global temperature rises going above 1.5C this century.
Perhaps the most important part of that is getting countries to improve their carbon cutting plans.
To that end this draft decision urges parties to "revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their nationally-determined contributions, as necessary to align with the Paris Agreement temperature goal by the end of 2022".
It will be interesting to see how countries such as China, India, Brazil and Saudi Arabia respond to this request to put new plans on the table by the end of next year.
There is some comfort for developing countries to see that their financial needs are recognised as countries are asked to mobilise climate finance "beyond $100bn a year" and the draft welcomes steps to put in place a much larger, though as yet unspecified, figure for support from 2025.
Loss and damage, an issue of key importance to the developing world, is included in the draft with encouragement to richer countries to scale up their action and support including finance for poorer nations.
The document also calls on countries to accelerate the phase out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels - but has no firm dates or targets on this issue. Campaigners will welcome the inclusion and will hope it survives into the final text.
Scientists have warned that keeping temperature rises to 1.5C - beyond which the worst impacts of climate change will be felt - requires global emissions to be cut by 45% by 2030 and to zero overall by mid-century.
Research published at the summit on Tuesday indicated the short-term plans put in place by countries would see a rise of 2.4C.
While about 140 nations have pledged to reach net zero emissions by around the middle of the century, scientists have said their short-term plans for 2030 are not strong enough to limit the rise in temperatures.
There has been a mixed response to the text from campaigners.
Some believed the text around keeping 1.5C alive was "strong", but others were less convinced.
"This draft deal is not a plan to solve the climate crisis, it's an agreement that we'll all cross our fingers and hope for the best," said Jennifer Morgan from Greenpeace International.
'Bigger than any one country'
But campaigners said these parts of the text were weak and were essentially a "box ticking exercise."
The document also calls on countries to accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels - but has no firm dates or targets on this issue.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is returning to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow later and will urge nations to "pull out all the stops" to limit warming.
Speaking ahead of his appearance, Mr Johnson said: "This is bigger than any one country and it is time for nations to put aside differences and come together for our planet and our people," he said.
"We need to pull out all the stops if we're going to keep 1.5C within our grasp."