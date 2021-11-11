Cost of living increases: 'It's hard on your pocket and your heart'
- Published
Many families across Northern Ireland are feeling the financial strain as the cost of living increases.
Energy prices are soaring due to supply and demand issues on the global wholesale market.
The latest cost increase announced on Thursday will see Firmus Energy put up gas prices by 38% from 3 December across its Ten Towns network area, affecting 55,000 customers, including those in Armagh, Ballymena, Coleraine, Craigavon, Londonderry and Newry.
BBC News NI has been speaking to people in Derry who say they are already seeing the effect of the rising costs in their pockets.
'Noticing it in your bills'
Damian Walls, who is currently unemployed with two children, has said he, like many other families in the north west, are struggling with increases to living costs.
"You always get annoyed when bills are hiking, but you just don't know when the next one is coming as they just seem to be going up continuously.
"When you don't have the extra money it is a struggle - I am not working at the minute and I struggle with bills."
Mr Walls said people are already "noticing it in their pockets" and said many are now "a lot more careful about what you're buying in supermarkets and how much you're spending".
"You notice it in everyday life and you're noticing it in your bills," he added.
'Hard on your heart and pockets'
Trudy McIntyre, who is a mother of four and works part-time, said it is a struggle financially for their family.
"I have noticed a big difference in the money that is coming into the house at the minute," she told BBC News NI.
Ms McIntyre said the family have had to limit the amount of clubs and after-school activities their children can attend in an effort to save money.
"All the wains [kids] did all their activities before, but now we can't afford to do them all so they have to pick between them.
"So if she wants to do her dancing that's all she can do as you can't afford to do anything else."
Ms McIntyre said both she and her partner are under constant stress because of birthdays that are coming up and making sure their family has a nice Christmas.
"It's hard on your heart and it's hard on your pockets," she said.
'Living week-to-week'
Rose Cameron-Hughes, who is a mother of two young boys with a third child on the way, said they are living week-to-week.
"It's hard, some days you're sitting there with the electric going and the gas going and the kids are asking for certain things when you go food shopping and you're having to tell them no.
"There are nights you are sitting there and you're thinking have I got enough to last until the end of the week.
"What are the kids going to eat for the next couple of days, have we got enough bread or milk.
"It takes a lot of money-managing each week and each month, you have to make sure gas is topped up, electric is topped up and that the kids and yourself have everything you need."
Patrick Friel, board member of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, has said their organisation has helped more and more people with everything from food and furniture to heating this year.
"The need is there, the numbers that are ringing our helplines are growing every day.
"Possibly that is down to the Covid-19 pandemic impact and the end of the furlough scheme.
"People are finding themselves out of work or on reduced hours, which means less income coming into the house," he added.
Mr Friel estimates they have helped about 20,000 people over the last year, with the organisation receiving about 50 calls a day to their office helpline.
"Everything is going up and people are finding it difficult to afford their food bills and, specifically at this time of year, heating," Mr Friel said.
"It is really shocking at the moment, so many people are coming to us now who would have never come to us before," he added.