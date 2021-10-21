High Street voucher scheme verification emails 'are genuine'
By Sara Neill
BBC News NI
- Published
Emails reporting identification issues with the high street voucher scheme are genuine, the Department for the Economy has confirmed.
Sent from 'noreply@spendlocalni.com', the emails have the subject line "Failed Verification".
They say the receiver's identify has not been verified "through automated checks".
Data given in the initial application is automatically checked against a range of government databases.
Data may not have been verified "due to differences in how data was entered on the High Street Scheme application and how it is held on those databases", the email goes on to say.
It asks the receiver to upload personal documents, such as a utility bill to verify they are resident in Northern Ireland, and a passport to confirm they are over 18.
The email also warns that the evidence must be provided within seven days of the date of the email or "your application may be closed".
The Department for the Economy has not confirmed how many people have received the emails.
The PSNI has previously warned of scams relating to the high street voucher scheme, including reports of cold callers arriving at peoples' homes alleging they can help them apply for a voucher.
The £145m scheme opened last month and is designed to boost activity in businesses hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, like non-essential retail and hospitality.
Everyone aged 18 and over is eligible to apply for a card to use in shops before the end of November.
People can apply via the NI Direct website, or over the phone.
The cards are expected to arrive seven to 10 days after application, and can be used in any shop with a card machine.
Applications remain open until the 25th October and the cards must be used by 30th November.