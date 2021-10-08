Journalists Ressa and Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize
Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov have won the Nobel Peace Prize for their "courageous fight" to defend freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia.
The committee called the pair "representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions".
The winners of the prestigious prize, worth 10m Swedish krona (£836,000; $1.1m), were announced at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.
They were selected out of 329 candidates.
Others tipped as contenders this year included climate activist Greta Thunberg, media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and global health body the World Health Organization (WHO).
The prize is intended to honour an individual or organisation that has "done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations".
Last year's winner was the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which was awarded for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace.
