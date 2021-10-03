Pandora Papers: Send us your questions about the leak
By Pandora Papers reporting team
BBC Panorama
- Published
It's one of the biggest document leaks ever, revealing hidden wealth, tax avoidance and, in some cases, money laundering by some of the world's rich and powerful people.
More than 600 journalists in 117 countries have been trawling through the files for months, finding stories which will be published over the coming days. The investigation is called the Pandora Papers.
The data was obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington DC. BBC Panorama and the Guardian have led the investigation in the UK.
On Tuesday, we will be answering your questions about the leak and our findings, in our live page. Send your questions using the form below.
What questions do you have about the Pandora Papers?
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can use the form below.
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.
The Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files exposing the secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires. The data was obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in Washington DC and has led to one of the biggest ever global investigations. More than 600 journalists from 117 countries have looked at the hidden fortunes of some of the most powerful people on the planet. BBC Panorama and the Guardian have led the investigation in the UK.
Pandora Papers coverage: follow reaction on Twitter using #PandoraPapers, in the BBC News app, or watch Panorama on the BBC iPlayer (UK viewers only)