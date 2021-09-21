Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing - European court
- Published
Russia was responsible for the killing of Alexander Litvinenko, the European Court of Human Rights has found.
Mr Litvinenko, a former Russian spy who became a British citizen, died of polonium poisoning in 2006 in London.
A UK public inquiry conducted in 2016 concluded that the killing was "probably approved" by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia denies any involvement in his death.
The UK inquiry said former KGB bodyguard Andrei Lugovoi and another Russian, Dmitry Kovtun deliberately poisoned Mr Litvinenko by putting the radioactive substance into his drink.
"The Court found in particular that there was a strong prima facie case that, in poisoning Mr Litvinenko, Mr Lugovoi and Mr Kovtun had been acting as agents of the Russian State," the European court said.
It concluded that Russia's failure to refute claims that it organised the hit further pointed towards the state's responsibility.
Both Mr Lugovoi and Mr Kovtun deny any involvement in the killing.