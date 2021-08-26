Emmanuel Macron visits Dublin with NI protocol on agenda
- Published
French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting political leaders in Dublin to discuss EU affairs, including the Northern Ireland Protocol.
He began his day on Wednesday by meeting Irish President Michael D Higgins.
The two men will be joined by four intellectuals chosen by President Higgins to discuss Irish history.
He will then have a working lunch with the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Mícheál Martin.
They will discuss the Northern Ireland protocol, which the British government is seeking to have renegotiated.
President Macron has, in the past, ruled this out saying the UK government must respect what it has already negotiated and that the European single market must be protected.
The Irish government believes that flexibilities can be found within the protocol to accommodate those who have expressed concerns about how it is working.
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal that puts a trade border in the Irish Sea.
It keeps Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods and means EU customs rules are enforced at its ports - but it is strongly opposed by unionists, who see it as separating Northern Ireland from the UK.
President Macron and Mr Martin will also discuss the situation in Afghanistan where the French mission on the ground is working closely with their Irish counterparts to evacuate 24 Irish citizens and their 12 dependents.
France is also expected to push the Republic of Ireland's government to increase its 12.5% corporation tax to the 15% minimum agreed the recent G7 summit in England.
Ireland's Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has calculated that such a move could cost the exchequer €2bn a year.
A deal is also expected to be signed on an electricity interconnector between the two states.
After his meeting with the taoiseach, President Macron and Mr Martin will walk from government buildings to Trinity College, metaphorically following in the footsteps of James Joyce's character Leopold Bloom who travelled around Dublin in the book Ulysses.
He will then visit the Guinness Centre to meet four start-up companies.
The French president will conclude his visit as the special guest at a dinner in Áras an Úchtaráin before he returns to France after spending more than 12 hours in the Irish capital.