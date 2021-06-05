Rich nations back deal to tax multinationals
- Published
The G7 group of leading economies has reached a "historic" deal on taxing multi-national companies, the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak says.
Finance ministers meeting in London agreed to commit to the principle of a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.
The move could see billions of dollars flow to governments to pay off debts incurred during the Covid crisis.
Tech giants such as Amazon and Google could be among the companies affected.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
