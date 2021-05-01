BBC News

May Day protests: Turkey arrests hundreds as rallies sweep globe

image captionProtesters skirmished with riot police during a May Day protest in Istanbul, Turkey

Turkish police have arrested more than 200 people for holding unauthorised protests on May Day, which has seen rallies across the world despite the continued spread of Covid-19.

The protesters in Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, were caught breaching restrictions imposed to curb a third wave of coronavirus.

Marches led by workers and unions are held on 1 May every year as part of International Labour Day celebrations in many countries.

This year, the rallies took place once again against the backdrop of a pandemic that has destroyed livelihoods and upended economies worldwide.

image copyrightEPA
image captionLabour unions traditionally lead rallies worldwide on 1 May

In many countries, police were deployed in large numbers to deal with possible disorder and ensure coronavirus restrictions were observed.

Scaled-back rallies were held in Germany, Russia, Spain, Sweden, the UK, the Philippines, Indonesia and many other countries. Most demonstrations were peaceful.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionRallies took place in countries across the world to mark May Day

But Turkey was among several countries where police were embroiled in May Day protests that turned violent on Saturday.

The office of Istanbul's governor said 212 people had been arrested after they broke away from marches and tried to enter Taksim Square, a symbolic area of protest.

Pictures showed chaotic scenes in which police used their shields to push back crowds and dragged some protesters away from the square.

The country went into its first full pandemic lockdown earlier this week, in a bid to curb a surge in infections and deaths.

image copyrightReuters
image captionRiot police detained demonstrators as they attempted to march on Taksim Square in Istanbul
image copyrightReuters
image captionScuffles between riot police and demonstrators broke out in the Turkish city

In France, at least 34 people were arrested in the capital, Paris, after some marchers threw objects and clashed with riot police.

About 300 rallies were organised in Paris and other cities, including Lyon, Nantes, Lille and Toulouse.

The protesters voiced their opposition to government plans to change unemployment benefits and demanded economic justice.

image copyrightReuters
image captionRiot police were out in force in the French capital
image copyrightReuters
image captionBarricades were set alight in the streets of Paris

Similar demands were heard in Germany, where May Day protests were held nationwide despite the introduction of tougher Covid-19 rules last week.

In the capital Berlin, thousands of police were deployed to monitor multiple demonstrations, including one organised by a group that opposes the government's coronavirus strategy.

image copyrightEPA
image captionLarge crowds were seen in Berlin, where protests were held in defiance of Covid-19 restrictions
image copyrightEPA
image captionGerman police were pictured dragging some protesters away in the capital

Coronavirus was on the agenda in Indonesia as well.

At one rally, protesters in the capital of Jakarta laid mock graves on the street to symbolise the human toll of the pandemic.

image copyrightReuters
image captionMock graves were laid in the street at one May Day rally in Indonesia
image copyrightReuters
image captionRallies were held in multiple cities across Indonesia

Meanwhile, a proposed law that would give police extra powers to curb protests was one of the main subjects of grievance at protests in the UK.

Hundreds gathered in London to protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill, which activists fear would be used to curb dissent.

image copyrightEPA
image captionThe "Kill the Bill" protest saw thousands of demonstrators march through London
image copyrightEPA
image captionSome protesters set off red flares during the march against the policing bill

