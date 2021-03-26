Covid dreams: Are yours set within the pandemic?
- Published
Coronavirus has changed almost everything we do. Wearing a face mask, washing our hands and trying to keep our distance from others is now a part of everyday life. But is the pandemic now part of our dreams too?
This time last year some people reported having vivid nightmares as they processed stress and anxiety. But now, more than 12 months on, has coronavirus become a normal backdrop to our dreams?
We want to hear about your experiences. Is there more or less physical contact in your dreams now? Do people in them wear masks and socially distance? Or are most of your dreams carrying on in a pre-pandemic world?
Please get in touch with a very short description of your coronavirus dreams by using the form in this page.
