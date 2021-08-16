BBC News

Covid vaccines: How fast is progress around the world?

By The Visual and Data Journalism Team
BBC News

Published
image sourceGetty Images
image captionAn indigenous man of the Mahmeri tribe receives a vaccine inside a mobile vaccination bus in Banting, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 15 August 2021

More than 4.8 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered, in over 190 countries worldwide.

However, there are vast differences in the pace of progress in different parts of the world.

Some countries have secured and delivered doses to a large proportion of their population - but others are some way behind.

Global vaccine rollout

World
63.7
 4,965,748,926
China
135.0
 1,954,576,965
India
42.1
 580,771,824
US
108.4
 362,657,771
Brazil
83.1
 176,616,552
Japan
93.5
 118,310,106
Germany
118.6
 99,340,944
UK
133.7
 89,331,700
Indonesia
32.5
 88,941,175
Turkey
105.2
 88,760,525
France
122.7
 82,917,669
Mexico
62.6
 80,683,665
Russia
52.6
 76,801,879
Italy
124.6
 75,306,022
Spain
134.9
 63,090,941
Canada
138.8
 52,379,446
Pakistan
21.0
 46,456,077
Argentina
86.1
 38,904,089
South Korea
70.9
 36,346,022
Poland
94.6
 35,805,427
Saudi Arabia
98.0
 34,103,119
Colombia
64.9
 33,005,580
Malaysia
96.6
 31,281,193
Philippines
27.7
 30,389,160
Morocco
81.8
 30,199,776
Chile
146.3
 27,959,033
Thailand
37.0
 25,818,666
Bangladesh
13.9
 22,813,877
Netherlands
126.8
 21,731,346
Iran
23.7
 19,894,523
Sri Lanka
82.7
 17,709,118
United Arab Emirates
178.8
 17,683,483
Cambodia
103.6
 17,313,877
Vietnam
17.5
 17,065,896
Peru
51.7
 17,034,912
Australia
66.7
 17,011,099
Ecuador
94.6
 16,693,126
Belgium
136.2
 15,782,561
Portugal
138.8
 14,153,829
Israel
148.2
 12,828,007
Cuba
109.7
 12,429,970
Uzbekistan
36.2
 12,103,334
Sweden
116.5
 11,768,102
Kazakhstan
60.4
 11,347,235
Czech Republic
104.7
 11,214,790
Greece
107.0
 11,154,395
Dominican Republic
99.9
 10,841,175
Hungary
109.3
 10,555,046
South Africa
17.7
 10,479,363
Austria
114.7
 10,326,646
Taiwan
42.3
 10,067,762
Romania
50.2
 9,663,370
Switzerland
108.1
 9,357,531
Nepal
30.2
 8,788,986
Singapore
149.3
 8,734,812
Denmark
144.0
 8,338,662
Ukraine
18.8
 8,208,034
Ireland
133.5
 6,593,688
Finland
117.6
 6,516,711
Egypt
6.3
 6,477,535
Norway
116.2
 6,299,964
Azerbaijan
60.9
 6,170,376
Jordan
59.8
 6,098,386
Serbia
83.3
 5,670,011
El Salvador
86.4
 5,602,223
Bolivia
45.6
 5,319,711
Uruguay
152.2
 5,287,026
Tunisia
42.1
 4,976,655
Venezuela
16.5
 4,678,086
Slovakia
81.6
 4,455,459
Mongolia
130.6
 4,282,702
Qatar
147.6
 4,252,387
Algeria
9.5
 4,146,091
Panama
93.4
 4,028,510
Nigeria
1.9
 3,967,013
Costa Rica
75.5
 3,848,155
Guatemala
21.2
 3,790,899
Paraguay
53.1
 3,784,757
Zimbabwe
25.4
 3,773,199
Myanmar
6.4
 3,500,000
Honduras
33.2
 3,292,889
Croatia
78.2
 3,212,084
Lithuania
111.8
 3,044,700
Oman
57.8
 2,951,658
Belarus
28.4
 2,684,863
New Zealand
54.1
 2,610,013
Bahrain
144.0
 2,449,543
Kenya
4.5
 2,396,064
Kuwait
55.6
 2,375,455
Ethiopia
2.0
 2,326,531
Lebanon
33.5
 2,286,622
Bulgaria
31.9
 2,218,947
Iraq
5.2
 2,102,550
Laos
28.2
 2,050,711
Tajikistan
20.6
 1,967,958
Mozambique
6.0
 1,864,229
Slovenia
89.0
 1,850,090
Afghanistan
4.6
 1,809,517
Angola
5.3
 1,754,073
Senegal
10.1
 1,690,202
Latvia
77.4
 1,459,108
Mauritius
112.2
 1,426,429
Rwanda
10.8
 1,399,797
Albania
46.6
 1,340,339
Ivory Coast
4.8
 1,274,083
Ghana
4.1
 1,271,393
Estonia
93.0
 1,234,275
Moldova
30.2
 1,219,266
Uganda
2.5
 1,163,451
North Macedonia
53.6
 1,115,988
Palestinian Territories
21.1
 1,078,213
Cyprus
120.4
 1,069,123
Guinea
7.9
 1,035,529
Bhutan
134.2
 1,035,510
Kyrgyzstan
15.3
 1,000,277
Georgia
24.1
 962,165
Bosnia and Herzegovina
28.3
 928,126
Libya
13.0
 889,957
Trinidad and Tobago
60.8
 850,960
Sudan
1.9
 827,961
Malawi
4.3
 827,615
Malta
179.2
 791,240
Luxembourg
120.0
 751,268
Fiji
83.1
 745,201
Maldives
123.4
 667,225
Nicaragua
9.3
 612,799
Kosovo
31.1
 601,701
Zambia
3.0
 548,267
Togo
6.5
 535,518
Timor-Leste
37.3
 491,569
Niger
2.0
 485,954
Iceland
139.8
 477,205
Guyana
55.3
 434,965
Jamaica
14.2
 420,627
Cameroon
1.6
 412,524
Botswana
17.4
 408,023
Montenegro
59.7
 374,674
Syria
2.0
 355,000
Equatorial Guinea
23.5
 329,229
Gambia
13.3
 321,385
Yemen
1.0
 311,483
Suriname
51.2
 300,350
Somalia
1.8
 279,869
Namibia
10.8
 273,935
Congo
5.0
 273,790
Cape Verde
47.2
 262,164
Mali
1.3
 259,719
Mauritania
5.4
 253,336
Brunei
56.4
 246,716
Armenia
8.1
 239,342
Comoros
27.5
 239,158
Sierra Leone
2.8
 225,380
Tanzania
0.4
 218,621
Belize
54.7
 217,385
Eswatini
18.3
 212,102
Madagascar
0.7
 197,001
Barbados
67.0
 192,676
Jersey
144.9
 146,439
Seychelles
145.9
 143,490
Gabon
5.7
 127,757
Isle of Man
148.2
 125,989
Bahamas
30.4
 119,473
Papua New Guinea
1.3
 113,052
Samoa
56.1
 111,250
Liberia
2.2
 109,585
Cayman Islands
151.8
 99,790
Guernsey
146.2
 98,054
Benin
0.8
 96,579
Central African Republic
2.0
 95,862
Andorra
118.6
 91,660
DR Congo
0.097
 86,914
Bermuda
134.9
 84,022
Gibraltar
233.6
 78,688
Lesotho
3.4
 72,948
Burkina Faso
0.3
 71,510
Antigua and Barbuda
72.9
 71,434
Greenland
124.0
 70,371
Faroe Islands
143.1
 69,950
Solomon Islands
9.2
 63,320
Saint Lucia
33.7
 61,857
South Sudan
0.5
 56,989
Djibouti
5.5
 54,229
Turks and Caicos Islands
126.8
 49,107
Tonga
45.0
 47,553
San Marino
135.8
 46,073
Chad
0.3
 45,390
Saint Kitts and Nevis
84.1
 44,750
Monaco
112.3
 44,060
Sao Tome and Principe
20.1
 43,987
Turkmenistan
0.7
 41,993
Liechtenstein
109.5
 41,741
Dominica
57.6
 41,435
Grenada
34.8
 39,121
Vanuatu
10.1
 31,042
Guinea-Bissau
1.5
 30,471
British Virgin Islands
96.5
 29,172
St Vincent and the Grenadines
24.1
 26,690
Haiti
0.2
 26,109
Cook Islands
116.8
 20,509
Anguilla
123.0
 18,457
Nauru
136.5
 14,784
Kiribati
11.7
 13,970
Saint Helena
130.0
 7,892
Tuvalu
40.5
 4,772
Falkland Islands
126.5
 4,407
Montserrat
56.6
 2,828
Niue
148.7
 2,406
Tokelau
71.7
 968
Pitcairn
176.6
 83
British Indian Ocean Territory
0
 0
Burundi
0
 0
Eritrea
0
 0
North Korea
0
 0
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
0
 0
Vatican
0
 0

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country. Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, not the number of people vaccinated. It is possible to have more than 100 doses per 100 population as some vaccines require two doses per person.

Source: Our World in Data, ONS, gov.uk dashboard

Last updated: 23 August 2021, 10:44 BST

Who is receiving vaccines?

With an aim to give doses to nearly every adult around the world, this is the largest vaccination programme in history.

China and India have administered the highest number of doses, with nearly two billion and 580 million respectively. The US ranks third, with about 362 million.

While countries in Europe and the Americas are progressing well with their vaccination campaigns, many states in Africa are experiencing supply issues.

Global vaccine rollout

Many poorer countries are relying on deliveries from Covax, a scheme led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, together with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which is trying to ensure everyone in the world has access to a Covid vaccine.

Covax plans to deliver about two billion vaccine doses globally by the end of the year, but many vaccines require two doses per person.

Leaders of the G7 countries have pledged to supply one billion vaccine doses to poorer countries, either directly or through the Covax scheme.

Which vaccines are in use?

The vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech was the first approved by the WHO, followed by several others.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is now the most widely used around the globe.

Unlike Pfizer's jab - which has to be kept at an extremely cold temperature (-70C) - the Oxford vaccine can be stored in a normal fridge, which makes it easier to distribute.

The African Union has started the distribution of 400 million vaccines produced by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) - which, unlike the Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, only requires one dose.

Most governments are starting with doses for the over-60s, health workers and people who are clinically vulnerable.

In countries such as Israel and the UK, there are already promising signs the vaccines are reducing hospital admissions and deaths.

Worldwide, more than 200 possible vaccines are undergoing trials to test their efficacy and safety.

About this data

Our World in Data, a collaboration between Oxford University and an educational charity, collated the information in the map and table above.

Population figures have been sourced from the United Nations' mid-2020 estimates, and UK data from official government sources and the Office of National Statistics.

