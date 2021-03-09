Covid vaccines: How fast is progress around the world?
By The Visual and Data Journalism Team
BBC News
- Published
More than 300 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines have been administered, in more than 100 countries worldwide.
However, there are vast differences in the pace of progress in different parts of the world.
Some countries have secured and delivered doses to a large proportion of their population - but many more are still waiting for their first shipments to arrive.
Global vaccine rollout
Total doses per 100 people
|World
|
3.9
|305,285,044
|US
|
27.3
|90,351,750
|China
|
3.6
|52,573,800
|UK
|
35.2
|23,519,898
|India
|
1.5
|20,989,010
|Brazil
|
5.1
|10,830,688
|Turkey
|
11.8
|9,917,348
|Israel
|
101.1
|8,749,514
|Germany
|
8.7
|7,326,098
|Russia
|
4.6
|6,655,487
|United Arab Emirates
|
63.4
|6,273,009
|France
|
8.7
|5,692,974
|Italy
|
9.0
|5,417,678
|Chile
|
24.2
|4,624,924
|Morocco
|
12.2
|4,492,557
|Spain
|
9.6
|4,471,577
|Indonesia
|
1.5
|4,022,544
|Poland
|
10.4
|3,951,104
|Bangladesh
|
2.2
|3,682,152
|Mexico
|
2.2
|2,793,106
|Canada
|
6.3
|2,387,189
|Romania
|
9.3
|1,781,602
|Serbia
|
24.3
|1,651,293
|Argentina
|
3.4
|1,526,078
|Netherlands
|
7.8
|1,336,428
|Saudi Arabia
|
3.8
|1,332,740
|Hungary
|
13.3
|1,288,974
|Greece
|
10.5
|1,091,749
|Portugal
|
10.1
|1,029,189
|Belgium
|
8.2
|953,532
|Sweden
|
8.8
|890,291
|Switzerland
|
10.2
|882,184
|Czech Republic
|
7.7
|829,555
|Austria
|
8.9
|802,973
|Denmark
|
12.5
|726,645
|Sri Lanka
|
3.4
|724,278
|Norway
|
10.7
|578,241
|Finland
|
10.2
|565,456
|Singapore
|
9.7
|565,000
|Slovakia
|
9.6
|522,789
|Bahrain
|
30.0
|509,907
|Ireland
|
10.0
|493,873
|Nepal
|
1.4
|402,264
|Peru
|
1.1
|376,210
|Dominican Republic
|
3.5
|375,265
|Azerbaijan
|
3.3
|337,315
|Qatar
|
11.3
|327,000
|South Korea
|
0.6
|316,865
|Colombia
|
0.6
|296,240
|Lithuania
|
10.9
|295,994
|Bulgaria
|
4.2
|288,631
|Croatia
|
5.9
|242,000
|Panama
|
4.8
|208,415
|Slovenia
|
10.0
|207,412
|Costa Rica
|
3.8
|193,273
|Kuwait
|
4.1
|175,000
|Rwanda
|
1.2
|158,898
|Jordan
|
1.5
|150,000
|Maldives
|
27.0
|145,768
|Estonia
|
11.0
|145,394
|Malaysia
|
0.3
|112,914
|Bolivia
|
0.9
|106,905
|Myanmar
|
0.2
|103,142
|South Africa
|
0.2
|101,573
|Cyprus
|
11.4
|100,000
|Malta
|
21.7
|95,899
|Latvia
|
4.4
|82,103
|Seychelles
|
83.1
|81,715
|Australia
|
0.3
|81,000
|Algeria
|
0.2
|75,000
|Pakistan
|
0.033
|72,882
|Cambodia
|
0.4
|71,185
|Ecuador
|
0.4
|71,148
|Uruguay
|
2.0
|70,408
|Oman
|
1.3
|67,660
|Senegal
|
0.4
|65,037
|Lebanon
|
0.9
|61,330
|Barbados
|
17.0
|48,886
|Japan
|
0.037
|46,469
|Luxembourg
|
7.1
|44,171
|Gibraltar
|
129.7
|43,712
|Iceland
|
11.6
|39,749
|Zimbabwe
|
0.2
|32,240
|Cayman Islands
|
40.4
|26,580
|Isle of Man
|
29.2
|24,798
|Bermuda
|
38.4
|23,939
|Kazakhstan
|
0.1
|22,294
|Guernsey
|
32.9
|22,040
|Belarus
|
0.2
|20,944
|Ukraine
|
0.041
|17,947
|El Salvador
|
0.2
|16,000
|Albania
|
0.5
|15,793
|Venezuela
|
0.043
|12,194
|Iran
|
0.012
|10,000
|New Zealand
|
0.2
|9,431
|Faroe Islands
|
16.2
|7,925
|Thailand
|
0.010
|7,262
|Dominica
|
10.0
|7,202
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|
16.6
|6,433
|Mongolia
|
0.2
|4,926
|Anguilla
|
26.2
|3,929
|Greenland
|
6.9
|3,927
|Moldova
|
0.095
|3,849
|Mauritius
|
0.3
|3,843
|Philippines
|
0.003
|2,793
|Liechtenstein
|
7.1
|2,721
|Honduras
|
0.027
|2,684
|Andorra
|
3.3
|2,526
|Guatemala
|
0.013
|2,427
|Montenegro
|
0.4
|2,406
|Monaco
|
6.1
|2,400
|San Marino
|
6.9
|2,339
|Saint Lucia
|
1.1
|2,094
|Guyana
|
0.2
|1,852
|Paraguay
|
0.025
|1,775
|Falkland Islands
|
49.7
|1,732
|Egypt
|
0.001
|1,315
|Belize
|
0.3
|996
|Montserrat
|
13.0
|652
|Trinidad and Tobago
|
0.031
|440
|Grenada
|
0.1
|146
|Saint Helena
|
1.8
|107
|Afghanistan
|
0
|0
|Angola
|
0
|0
|Antigua and Barbuda
|
0
|0
|Armenia
|
0
|0
|Bahamas
|
0
|0
|Benin
|
0
|0
|Bhutan
|
0
|0
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
0
|0
|Botswana
|
0
|0
|British Indian Ocean Territory
|
0
|0
|British Virgin Islands
|
0
|0
|Brunei
|
0
|0
|Burkina Faso
|
0
|0
|Burundi
|
0
|0
|Cameroon
|
0
|0
|Cape Verde
|
0
|0
|Central African Republic
|
0
|0
|Chad
|
0
|0
|Comoros
|
0
|0
|Congo
|
0
|0
|Cook Islands
|
0
|0
|Cuba
|
0
|0
|Djibouti
|
0
|0
|DR Congo
|
0
|0
|Equatorial Guinea
|
0
|0
|Eritrea
|
0
|0
|Eswatini
|
0
|0
|Ethiopia
|
0
|0
|Fiji
|
0
|0
|Gabon
|
0
|0
|Gambia
|
0
|0
|Georgia
|
0
|0
|Ghana
|
0
|0
|Guinea
|
0
|0
|Guinea-Bissau
|
0
|0
|Haiti
|
0
|0
|Iraq
|
0
|0
|Ivory Coast
|
0
|0
|Jamaica
|
0
|0
|Kenya
|
0
|0
|Kiribati
|
0
|0
|Kosovo
|
0
|0
|Kyrgyzstan
|
0
|0
|Laos
|
0
|0
|Lesotho
|
0
|0
|Liberia
|
0
|0
|Libya
|
0
|0
|Madagascar
|
0
|0
|Malawi
|
0
|0
|Mali
|
0
|0
|Mauritania
|
0
|0
|Mozambique
|
0
|0
|Namibia
|
0
|0
|Nauru
|
0
|0
|Nicaragua
|
0
|0
|Niger
|
0
|0
|Nigeria
|
0
|0
|Niue
|
0
|0
|North Korea
|
0
|0
|North Macedonia
|
0
|0
|Palestinian Territories
|
0
|0
|Papua New Guinea
|
0
|0
|Pitcairn
|
0
|0
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
0
|0
|Samoa
|
0
|0
|Sao Tome and Principe
|
0
|0
|Sierra Leone
|
0
|0
|Solomon Islands
|
0
|0
|Somalia
|
0
|0
|South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
|
0
|0
|South Sudan
|
0
|0
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|
0
|0
|Sudan
|
0
|0
|Suriname
|
0
|0
|Syria
|
0
|0
|Taiwan
|
0
|0
|Tajikistan
|
0
|0
|Tanzania
|
0
|0
|Timor-Leste
|
0
|0
|Togo
|
0
|0
|Tokelau
|
0
|0
|Tonga
|
0
|0
|Tunisia
|
0
|0
|Turkmenistan
|
0
|0
|Tuvalu
|
0
|0
|Uganda
|
0
|0
|Uzbekistan
|
0
|0
|Vanuatu
|
0
|0
|Vatican
|
0
|0
|Vietnam
|
0
|0
|Yemen
|
0
|0
|Zambia
|
0
|0
Please upgrade your browser to see the full interactive
This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country. Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, not the number of people vaccinated. It is possible to have more than 100 doses per 100 population as some vaccines require two doses per person.
Source: Our World in Data, ONS, gov.uk dashboard
Last updated: 8 March 2021, 16:58 GMT
Who is receiving vaccines?
With an aim to give doses to nearly every adult around the world, this is the largest-scale vaccination programme in history.
The US and China have administered the highest number of doses, 90 million and 52 million respectively.
The UK ranks third, with more than 23 million.
But while nearly all of Europe and the Americas have begun vaccination campaigns, only a handful of African countries have.
Global vaccine rollout
Source: Our World in Data, ONS, gov.uk dashboard
Many poorer countries are relying on deliveries from Covax, an international scheme led by the World Health Organization (WHO) which is trying to ensure everyone in the world has access to a Covid vaccine.
Ghana became the first country to receive vaccines through this programme on 24 February.
Covax plans to deliver about two billion vaccine doses globally by the end of the year, but many vaccines require two doses per person.
Which vaccines are in use?
The vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech was the first approved by the WHO.
It is still the vaccine being given in the most countries, but several others have been approved for use.
Most governments are starting with doses for the over-60s, health workers and people who are clinically vulnerable.
In countries such as Israel and the UK, there are already promising signs the vaccines are reducing hospital admissions and deaths as well as community transmission.
Worldwide, more than 200 vaccine candidates are undergoing trials to test their efficacy and safety.
- VACCINE: How do I know the Covid vaccine is safe?
- WORLD LOOK-UP: Where in the world are cases highest?
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- TESTING: What tests are available?
About this data
Our World in Data, a collaboration between Oxford University and an educational charity, collated the information in the map and table above.
Population figures have been sourced from the United Nations' mid-2020 estimates, and UK data from official government sources and the Office of National Statistics.