BBC 100 Women 2020 - Join us for the BBC 100 Women Masterclasses Published duration 1 hour ago

media caption BBC 100 Women 2020 live event promo

BBC 100 Women returns in 2020 with its list of 100 inspirational and influential women. In a year of incredible change, it is only fitting that we acknowledge the female leaders who have helped us weather the storm.

And this year we're also embracing the challenge of trying something different: we'll be hosting our community virtually in the BBC 100 Women Masterclasses - a digital event that will bring audiences around the world together for a day of mind-expanding, useful and entertaining discussions and workshops.

And you're invited!

Expert speakers will tackle topics such as money management, public speaking, sustainable living and mental health self-care, answering your questions along the way.

These "how-to" sessions are designed to ensure you take away practical tips, tools and techniques to use in your daily life. We'll also have some of our big named guests in conversation, we'll share stories from the season, and meet some inspiring artists for a music finale that will leave you empowered and entertained!

Join in the conversation on the BBC 100 Women social channels: @bbc100women on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Share your experiences using the hashtag #BBC100WMasterclass.

When?

Monday, 30 November

From 13.00GMT

Where?

PROGRAMME *

13.00GMT

BBC 100 Women in conversation:

With Black Lives Matter founders Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi

image caption Black Lives Matter founders Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi

Protests against racism have made headlines in 2020, but how does real cultural change actually come about? The three women behind BLM discuss how their initial posts on social media turned into a global phenomenon and what they envisage for the future.

The BBC's Rianna Croxford will be in conversation with Patrisse Cullors, co-founder and Executive Director of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, artist and political strategist; Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, principal at Black Futures Lab and author of "The Purpose of Power"; and Opal Tometi, co-founder of Black Lives Matter and founder of the new media and advocacy hub Diaspora Rising.

13.45GMT

Learn something new… fast!

How to stay social and beat 'lockdown loneliness'

With Karen Dolva, CEO of the start-up No Isolation, who has made it her mission to help others, from young children to seniors, to cope with feelings of loneliness. Karen is one of the BBC's 100 Women for 2020.

image copyright No Isolation image caption Karen Dolva, CEO of the start-up No Isolation

14.00GMT

Money, money, money: How to make your cash work for you

How can women build up their financial resilience? Our financial experts will show ways to plan and make ends meet, set yourself saving goals, and make the most of what you earn. Ensure your financial independence with some neat tricks.

image caption Tori Dunlap, Nimi Akinkugbe and Simonne Gnessen

With Nimi Akinkugbe, whose website Money Matter and her book "A-Z of Personal Finance" have taught millions of people about the secrets behind personal finance, after building a successful banking career for over 20 years and launching the City of Lagos Edition of Monopoly, the first African city edition of Hasbro's world-famous board game; Tori Dunlap, who saved US$100k before her 25th birthday and is an entrepreneur and coach on financial self-care; and Simonne Gnessen, author of "Sheconomics: Add Power to your Purse with the Ultimate Money Makeover" and financial advisor who encourages women to explore their emotional relationship with money.

Live illustration during the discussion by Jilla Dastmalchi.

14.45GMT

Learn something new… fast!

Five top tips to live a greener life

With landscape architect Kotchakorn Voraakhom, who works on projects that promote urban resilience to climate change, including Asia's largest urban rooftop garden and a new green space in an unused elevated rail line in Bangkok. She is on this year's BBC 100 Women list.

image copyright Gloria Groenemeyer image caption Kotchakorn Voraakhom, landscape architect

15.00GMT

Rewriting the script: Making kids' bedtime stories more diverse… and less sexist

Equality starts at home, and most of the story books and fairy tales we tell our children are sexist and don't represent the diverse world we live in. Get tips from storytellers and artists on how to choose wisely from the bookshops' shelves and how to create your own non-sexist, more inclusive stories.

image caption Ruth Banda Chitiya, Bisha K Ali, Nadine Kadaan and Francesca Cavallo

With Francesca Cavallo, Italian bestselling author and co-creator of the hugely successful "Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls" book series; Bisha K Ali, screenwriter and stand-up comedian, who is writing the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series with the first Muslim teen superhero at the centre; Ruth Banda Chitiya, Zambian born author and illustrator, who under the pen name Lutay BC started writing her own short stories with more diverse characters to read with her children.

Syrian author Nadine Kadaan, one of our BBC 100 Women 2020, will be sharing her work as an illustrator and her advice on how to better choose your books from what's on offer on the shelves.

15.45GMT

BBC 100 Women in conversation:

With Jane Fonda, actress and social activist

image copyright Courtesy John Russo image caption Jane Fonda, actress and social activist

Two-time Academy award-winning actress Jane Fonda is famous for her work in iconic films Klute, Coming Home, On Golden Pond and 9 to 5, to name a few. She currently stars in the hit Netflix series Grace and Frankie. Off-screen, she has been at the forefront of social activism for over 50 years lending her voice to causes she believes in - from women's rights to environmental action.

Most recently she launched Fire Drill Fridays with Greenpeace USA, which continues to hold weekly actions educating and protesting the climate crisis. She talks about her career, female leadership, inspiration and fear (or the lack of it) with the BBC's Nuala McGovern.

16.00GMT

Make yourself heard: How to find your voice and beat the 'gender say gap'

Do you feel you need to speak up and find a voice that is true to you? Hear the experiences of women overcoming hostility on the work Zoom, learning to command a room, and cleverly putting down micro-aggressions. And not just at work - in their personal lives and the online world too.

image caption Deepa Narayan, Claire Mason, Alma Arzate and Enam Asiama

With Deepa Narayan, social scientist and author of "Chup: Breaking the Silence About India's Women" and senior advisor for more than 25 years at the World Bank, the UN and several NGOs; Enam Asiama, plus-sized model and body positivity influencer and activist who is pushing for change in the online space; Alma Arzate, just named one of Canada's "Inspirational Women 2020" who juggles her high-flying corporate career with helping women, especially from migrant communities; and Claire Mason, entrepreneur and CEO of global thought leadership consultancy Man Bites Dog, who coined the phrase "Gender Say Gap" from her corporate experience.

16.45GMT

Learn something new… fast!

Want to help build a more inclusive world? Stop being a friend and become an ally

With Shani Dhanda, founder and leader of Diversability + Asian Disability Network. Shani is an award-winning disability specialist listed as one of the UK's most influential disabled people - and one of our 100 Women 2020.

image copyright Courtesy Shani Dhanda image caption Shani Dhanda, founder and leader of Diversability and the Asian Disability Network

17.00GMT

Turn up the volume, girl!

How to create (and listen to) tunes that empower you

With Africa's music queen and three-time Grammy Award-winner Angélique Kidjo, Grammy-winning Chilean solo rapper Ana Tijoux, and fierce drummer and 'electrofeminist' Madame Gandhi, who has worked with M.I.A. and Thievery Corporation and Kehlani, among other exciting artists.

The artists will curate a list of "must-listen" anthems to play out loud and dance to. They'll get the party started with Radio 1Xtra's Jamz Supernova and share their advice on how to make it in a male-dominated industry.

image caption Artists Ana Tijoux, Madame Gandhi and Angélique Kidjo are on this year's BBC 100 Women list

* The programme may be subject to change. Any update will be posted on this page. Starting times for the sessions are approximate.

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories.

Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use the hashtag #100Women

image caption 100 Women of 2020