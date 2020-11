Quiz of the Week - 06 November 2020 Seven days, seven questions. How many can you get?

It proved an unorthodox US presidential election and the tone was set by a spat in the wake of Lady Gaga's endorsement of challenger Joe Biden. But what did Donald Trump's campaign say about the singer?

In rugby union, England's men claimed the Six Nations title almost nine months after kicking off their coronavirus-disrupted campaign. But which side had beaten them in their opening fixture?

While the coronavirus pandemic meant trick or treating was discouraged in many areas, Halloween was graced by a rare full moon. But by what nickname was it known?

A Dutch metro train that crashed through a barrier at the end of elevated tracks in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam, was saved from tumbling downwards by a sculpture of a whale's tail. But what was the artwork made from?

A study searching for better ways to diagnose psychiatric conditions, such as depression, suggested an "objective biological measure" could found by analysing which of the following?

Children's song Baby Shark became the most played video on YouTube, having been viewed 7.04 billion times. But from which song did it take the record?

Tributes were paid to Sir Sean Connery - the original big-screen James Bond - who died, aged 90. His seven-decades in acting brought an Oscar win for The Untouchables. But his early CV included which of the following?

Dr No Idea 7 - Nobody Does It Better; 4-6 - Quantum of Solace; 0-3 - Dr No Idea



