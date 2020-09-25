Covid-19: Global deaths may hit two million before vaccine in use - WHO
The global coronavirus death toll could hit two million before an effective vaccine is widely used, the World Health Organization has warned.
Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies head, said the figure could be even higher without concerted international action.
The number of Covid-19 deaths is fast approaching one million - nine months after the outbreak started in China.
Mr Ryan also urged Europeans to ask themselves whether they had done enough to avoid the need for lockdowns.
He questioned whether all the alternatives had been implemented, like testing and tracing, quarantine, isolation, social distancing, wearing masks and hand-washing.
- Covid-19 pandemic: Where are the global coronavirus hotspots?
- Covid-19 in the UK: How many coronavirus cases are there in your area?
Earlier, Spain's capital Madrid brought another eight districts under tougher coronavirus restrictions, which now affect a million people in the city.
In France, staff from bars and restaurants in the southern city Marseille protested against the closure of their workplaces which was brought in on Saturday.
And in the UK, tougher restrictions were announced in several regions as new daily infections rise.
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: What are the rules now?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area