World

Quiz: How well do you know the road?

  • 5 September 2020

The government wants us to walk and cycle more to keep fit and help the environment. But some people are nervous of accidents, so changes are proposed to the Highway Code to reduce risk. The rules would affect all who use the road - from pedestrians and cyclists to motorists and lorry drivers. How well do you know what's being planned?

Questions and answers by Roger Harrabin

If you cannot see the quiz, follow this link.

Picture credits: Getty Images