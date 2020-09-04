Quiz of the week: What did Lady Gaga not win at the VMAs?
- 4 September 2020
It's the weekly news quiz - how closely have you been paying attention to what's been going on in the world during the past seven days?
If you cannot see the quiz, follow this link.
Try last week's quiz via this link.
Picture credits: Reuters, EPA, MoD, City of Verviers, Getty Images, Neuralink