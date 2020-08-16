Image copyright Getty Images

The number of new coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland is "deeply concerning", the taoiseach (Irish PM) has said.

Two hundred new cases were reported on Saturday - the highest number in a single day since the start of May.

Micheál Martin said he discussed the "evolving situation" with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

He said the government would monitor the situation closely.

Yesterday's #COVID19 numbers were deeply concerning and this morning I discussed the evolving situation with the Tánaiste, Green Party Leader, Health Minister and acting CMO. The Govt and NPHET will continue to monitor the situation closely. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 16, 2020

Mr Martin made the comments in a tweet on Sunday.

RTÉ is reporting that 68 of the 200 cases are linked to outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, so the source of infection is known.

But 25 are cases of community transmission where the source is not known.

The remaining 107 cases are still being investigated.

On Saturday, Dr Glynn said there were now "multiple clusters with secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country".

"This is deeply concerning," he said, adding the organisation responsible for overseeing the coronavirus response in the country would be monitoring the situation "extremely closely over the coming days".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Micheál Martin said the Irish government was monitoring the situation closely

In the Republic of Ireland, the total number of cases in now 27,191.

In its most recent reporting period, it recorded zero deaths. There have been 1,774 Covid-19 related deaths in the country.

The number of patients in hospital is now 16, an increase of two on Friday's figure. Eight of these patients are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 27 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

It means there have been 288 new cases in the past seven days.

The NI Department of Health figure covers tests carried out in the a 24-hour period.

The department stopped issuing updates on its online dashboard over the weekend earlier in the summer.

These updates resumed from Saturday, but only for information on the number of tests carried out and the proportion which came back positive.

No information was released on n Saturday or Sunday regarding any further deaths in NI, instead this data will be published on Monday.

A total of 6,391 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

The latest data released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said the disease had featured on a total of 859 people's death certificates in Northern Ireland by 7 August.

The Department of Health's death toll by the same date (7 August) was 556 - more than 300 fewer.

The department's statistics are calculated differently from Nisra and are based on a patient having previously tested positive for the virus.

However, the department's toll has now risen to 558 after it recorded a death on 8 August and a further death of the patient aged under 40 on Thursday 13 August.