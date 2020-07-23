BBC News reaching highest ever global audience

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption For the first time, digital platforms are now the most popular means of accessing BBC News

BBC News is now reaching its largest ever audience outside the UK, according to new figures.

A total of 438 million people from around the world came to BBC News on average every week in the year to March.

This is an increase of 49 million - or 13% - compared to the previous year.

For the first time, digital platforms are the most popular means of accessing BBC News - surpassing syndicated TV and radio.

India, the United States, Nigeria and Kenya are the biggest international markets.

Digital audiences hit 310 million during the initial peak of the coronavirus outbreak from January to March.

"Whatever your views on the BBC, it's a reminder that we are without question one of Britain's strongest and best-known brands, synonymous with quality and accuracy worldwide," Tony Hall, director-general of the BBC, said in a statement.

"Our international news services rank first for trust and reliability. Our World Service remains a beacon of democratic values and a lifeline for millions living in fear, captivity or uncertainty."

Across the BBC, services are reaching more people globally than ever before - more than 468 million each week, an increase of 11% on last year.

The BBC aims to be reaching 500 million people a week by 2022.

Africa Eye, Africa Sport and What's New have been picked out as new content helping to attract audiences.