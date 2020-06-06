World

In pictures: Global protests against racism and police brutality

  • 6 June 2020
Related Topics
Children joined thousands of protestors in Manchester, England Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Children joined thousands of protestors in Manchester, England
Presentational white space

The death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in the US has sparked some of the largest protests against racism, inequality and police brutality since the 1960s.

Rallies were organised globally to express solidarity with US protesters.

Thousands marched in the UK, France and Australia chanting "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter".

Many protests have evolved as people express anger at killings and systemic injustice in their own countries.

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus prompted many to wear face masks, and government officials in some cities asked residents not to attend large gatherings.

The police chief in Washington DC said he expected Saturday's demonstrations to be the largest ever in the capital.

Presentational white space
People took to the streets for the 12th day running Washington DC Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption People took to the streets for the 12th day running in Washington DC
Members of the National Guard take a break from the heat at the Lincoln Memorial while protesters demonstrate against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Around 20,000 members of the US National Guard have been posted to police protests in Washington DC, where Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested their removal, saying their presence is "unnecessary"
The city's mayor approved the painting of words Black Lives Matter on the street on Fridaay Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption People marched on the newly-named Black Lives Matter plaza in the US capital
Healthcare workers kneel in silence during a protest at Columbus Circle, 12 days on after George Floyd"s death in police custody, in New York, USA, 06 June 2020 Image copyright EPA
Image caption In New York City, healthcare workers joined protests, holding placards reading "do no harm" and "racism is a public health crisis"
People kneeled in vigils in Sydney, Australia Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In Australia, there were major protests in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane that focused on the treatment of indigenous Australians
Protestors in Nice, France on Saturday Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In France, protests have re-ignited a campaign for justice for Adama Traoré, a 24-year-old black man who died in police custody in 2016
Police in riot gear clashed briefly with crowds in London Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In London, protesters walked in the cold and rain and, outside the US embassy, they dropped to one knee and raised their fists in the air chanting "colour is not a crime". Police in riot gear clashed briefly with crowds
Protestors drew attention to the death of a black train station worker from coronavirus Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Some drew attention to the death of black train station worker Belly Mujinga with Covid-19 in April. A man who claimed he had coronavirus reportedly spat at her before she fell ill
A silent vigil was held for George Floyd in Berlin's Alexanderplatz square Image copyright EPA
Image caption A silent vigil was held for George Floyd in Berlin's Alexanderplatz square. Also in Germany, Bundesliga footballers warmed up wearing shirts reading "Red card to racism #BlackLivesMatter" and took a knee prior to kick-off
A Black Lives Matter rally in Madrid, Spain Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Madrid, people brought posters bearing George Floyd's face
Protestors in Lisbon, Portugal in solidary with US anti-racism rallies Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, hundreds of people gathered, and some held banners calling for justice for Claudia Simões, a woman who was assaulted by police

All images subject to copyright.

More on this story