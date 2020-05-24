World

In pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr amid coronavirus

  • 24 May 2020
A boy wearing a face mask has his temperature checked before attending Eid prayers Image copyright EPA
Image caption Some worshippers in Indonesia had their temperature checked before attending prayers

After a Ramadan marked by lockdowns and social distancing, Muslims around the world have begun celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

The "festival of the breaking of the fast" is one of Islam's two major holidays. It begins when the moon rises on the final day of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting.

Traditionally, whole communities turn out to attend Eid prayers at their local mosques.

But with many countries still under coronavirus restrictions, Eid will look very different for many people this year.

As the start of the festival depends on the sighting of the new moon, the first day of Eid varies between countries.

Somalia and Kenya, for example, began celebrating on Saturday. Meanwhile, Indonesia and Thailand held Eid prayers on Sunday.

And in some parts of the world, Muslims are still fasting and won't mark Eid al-Fitr until Monday.

An aerial photograph shows people attending Eid al-Fitr prayers at Baiturrahman Mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Crowds gathered at this mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia
A young Palestinian wearing a face mask holds a prayer mat over their head Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Palestinians attended prayers on Sunday morning, despite fears about the spread of coronavirus
Muslims, wearing masks and maintaining the social distancing, gather to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer in Gaza Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The densely-populated territory, whose health system was already under pressure before the pandemic, reported its first virus-related death on Saturday
Worshippers in Djibouti Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Worshippers are pictured here in Djibouti, East Africa on Sunday
Staff use a thermoscanner to check the body temperature of Muslims during the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr in Rome Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In Rome, staff used thermoscanners to check the body temperature of worshippers
Workers disinfect the area where muslims offer the Eid al Fitr prayer in Peshawar Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And here in Peshawar in Pakistan, workers sprayed disinfectant in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19
Volunteers in face masks hand out gloves at the entrance to the Heart of Chechnya Mosque in Grozny, Chechen Republic Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Volunteers in face masks handed out gloves at the entrance to the Heart of Chechnya Mosque in Grozny
A worshipper in Tehran, Iran wears protective equipment Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption People wore protective gloves and masks and maintained social distancing in Tehran
Worshippers pictured in Albania Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption But other countries still saw large crowds gather. This image shows prayers in Albania

