After a Ramadan marked by lockdowns and social distancing, Muslims around the world have begun celebrating Eid al-Fitr.
The "festival of the breaking of the fast" is one of Islam's two major holidays. It begins when the moon rises on the final day of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting.
Traditionally, whole communities turn out to attend Eid prayers at their local mosques.
But with many countries still under coronavirus restrictions, Eid will look very different for many people this year.
As the start of the festival depends on the sighting of the new moon, the first day of Eid varies between countries.
Somalia and Kenya, for example, began celebrating on Saturday. Meanwhile, Indonesia and Thailand held Eid prayers on Sunday.
And in some parts of the world, Muslims are still fasting and won't mark Eid al-Fitr until Monday.
