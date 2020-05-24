Image copyright EPA Image caption Some worshippers in Indonesia had their temperature checked before attending prayers

After a Ramadan marked by lockdowns and social distancing, Muslims around the world have begun celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

The "festival of the breaking of the fast" is one of Islam's two major holidays. It begins when the moon rises on the final day of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting.

Traditionally, whole communities turn out to attend Eid prayers at their local mosques.

But with many countries still under coronavirus restrictions, Eid will look very different for many people this year.

As the start of the festival depends on the sighting of the new moon, the first day of Eid varies between countries.

Somalia and Kenya, for example, began celebrating on Saturday. Meanwhile, Indonesia and Thailand held Eid prayers on Sunday.

And in some parts of the world, Muslims are still fasting and won't mark Eid al-Fitr until Monday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Crowds gathered at this mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Palestinians attended prayers on Sunday morning, despite fears about the spread of coronavirus

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The densely-populated territory, whose health system was already under pressure before the pandemic, reported its first virus-related death on Saturday

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Worshippers are pictured here in Djibouti, East Africa on Sunday

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In Rome, staff used thermoscanners to check the body temperature of worshippers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption And here in Peshawar in Pakistan, workers sprayed disinfectant in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Volunteers in face masks handed out gloves at the entrance to the Heart of Chechnya Mosque in Grozny

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People wore protective gloves and masks and maintained social distancing in Tehran

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption But other countries still saw large crowds gather. This image shows prayers in Albania

