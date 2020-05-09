Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Experts warn the infections may actually be higher due to low testing rates in many countries

More than four million confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported around the world, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll has also risen to above 277,000.

The US remains the worst-hit country, accounting for the over a quarter of confirmed cases and a third of deaths.

Experts warn the true number of infections is likely to be far higher, with low testing rates in many countries skewing the data.

Daily death tolls are continuing to drop in some nations, including Spain, but there is concern that easing lockdown restrictions could lead to a "second wave" of infections.

In addition, governments are bracing for economic fallout as the pandemic hits global markets and supply chains.

In some of the biggest recent developments: