Coronavirus: World celebrates Easter despite lockdown

  • 10 April 2020
Christians around the world are experimenting with new ways to spend Easter, as many countries remain under lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Many congregations have been attending remote services online, while their clergy preach to cameras in empty churches.

In some places, traditions go on in defiance of the restrictions.

Anglican clergyman prepares thurible at church in Burwood, New South Wales, Australia Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In Burwood, a suburb of the Australian city of Sydney, an Anglican clergyman prepares for Easter services
Catholic Archbishop Mark Coleridge at Good Friday Mass in empty St Stephen's Cathedral, Brisbane, Australia - 10 April Image copyright EPA
Image caption The Catholic archbishop of Brisbane, Australia, delivers a Good Friday Mass to a deserted St Stephen's cathedral...
Couple in Adelaide, South Australia, watch online Good Friday Anglican service - 10 April Image copyright EPA
Image caption ...while a couple in Adelaide, South Australia, watches an Anglican service from home
A flagellant in Manila, Philippines, whips his back as penance, defying government orders to avoid religious ceremonies - 10 April Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Elsewhere, long-held traditions continue. Here onlookers gather as a flagellant in the Philippines capital Manila whips his back as a penance, despite government orders for people to stay at home
Catholic devotees pray outside closed church in Manila, Philippines - 10 April Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In the same city, many Christians have been praying outside churches closed in the lockdown
Christian pilgrim stands outside closed doors of Holy Sepulchre church in Jerusalem Image copyright AFP
Image caption Meanwhile a pilgrim finds only locked doors at the Holy Sepulchre church in Jerusalem
Nuns at a Good Friday service in the Benedictine convent at Rixensart in Belgium Image copyright EPA
Image caption Nuns at a Benedictine convent in Rixensart, Belgium, try to observe social distancing rules as they congregate for a Good Friday service
Screens in a church in Tyniec, Poland, during a Maundy Thursday service Image copyright Alamy
Image caption Virtual and real together - screens at a church in Tyniec, Poland, during a Maundy Thursday service

