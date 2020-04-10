Christians around the world are experimenting with new ways to spend Easter, as many countries remain under lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Many congregations have been attending remote services online, while their clergy preach to cameras in empty churches.

In some places, traditions go on in defiance of the restrictions.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In Burwood, a suburb of the Australian city of Sydney, an Anglican clergyman prepares for Easter services

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Catholic archbishop of Brisbane, Australia, delivers a Good Friday Mass to a deserted St Stephen's cathedral...

Image copyright EPA Image caption ...while a couple in Adelaide, South Australia, watches an Anglican service from home

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Elsewhere, long-held traditions continue. Here onlookers gather as a flagellant in the Philippines capital Manila whips his back as a penance, despite government orders for people to stay at home

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In the same city, many Christians have been praying outside churches closed in the lockdown

Image copyright AFP Image caption Meanwhile a pilgrim finds only locked doors at the Holy Sepulchre church in Jerusalem

Image copyright EPA Image caption Nuns at a Benedictine convent in Rixensart, Belgium, try to observe social distancing rules as they congregate for a Good Friday service

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Virtual and real together - screens at a church in Tyniec, Poland, during a Maundy Thursday service

All images subject to copyright.