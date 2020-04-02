Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Healthcare services around the world have been overwhelmed by the pandemic

More than a million cases of coronavirus have been registered globally, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University - another grim milestone as the world grapples with the spreading pandemic.

More than 51,000 people have died and more than 208,000 have recovered, according to the university's figures.

The US accounts for the most cases; Italy the highest death toll.

The disease, Covid-19, first emerged in central China three months ago.

Though the tally kept by Johns Hopkins records one million confirmed cases, the actual number is thought to be much higher.

On Thursday, Spain said 950 people had died in the previous 24 hours - thought to be the highest number of deaths of any country in one day.

How did we get here?

At the end of December, 34-year-old ophthalmologist Dr Li Wenliang tried to send a message to other medics warning them about a new virus in Wuhan, in China's Hubei Province.

He was later visited by the police accused of scaremongering.

On 3 January we wrote our first news report about a "mystery virus" in Wuhan. At the time, 44 cases had been confirmed, 11 of which were considered severe. There had been no deaths yet, but many feared we would see a repeat of the 2003 Sars outbreak that killed 774 people. By 18 January the confirmed number of cases had risen to around 60 - but experts estimated the real figure was closer to 1,700.

Just two days later, as millions of people prepared to travel for the lunar new year, the number of cases more than tripled to more than 200 and the virus was detected in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

On 23 January, Wuhan went into lockdown. At tha point, 18 people had died - 17 in Hubei, and one in Beijing - and 570 others had been infected, including in Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, South Korea and the United States.

Ten days later, a 44-year-old man in the Philippines died of the virus - the first death reported outside of China.

On 6 February Dr Li Wenliang himself succumbed to the virus.

A week later, an 80-year-old tourist died in France - Europe's first coronavirus death. The virus appeared in Iran five days later - two people died within hours of their diagnosis being announced. Iran would later become a hotspot for the virus.

Italy saw a major surge in cases on 23 February, and 10 towns in Lombardy went into lockdown. On 10 March the lockdown was extended to the whole of Italy.

On 23 March, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a three-week lockdown in the UK.

Three days later, on 26 March, the US officially overtook China as the country hardest-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, with more than 86,000 confirmed cases. By 2 April, this had risen to more than 217,000 - almost double the number of cases in Italy.

What are the latest developments from around the world?

Spain passed 10,000 deaths.

Both Spain and the United States announced huge hikes in the number of unemployed as the economic impact worsened.

Russia's President Putin has extended the period for Russians to stay away from work to the end of April

Belgium's death toll has passed 1,000

In Iran more than 3,100 deaths have been officially confirmed

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government needed to "massively ramp up" testing amid growing criticism over its response

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte warned people they could be shot dead if they caused trouble over restrictions, saying the police and the military had the authority to shoot if their lives were in danger

In China, the city of Shenzhen has banned the eating of cats and dogs following the outbreak

Dharavi, a huge slum in India's financial capital, Mumbai, has reported its first death linked to the coronavirus. More than a million people live in extremely overcrowded conditions in Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in Asia

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised the largest economic programme in the country's history

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.