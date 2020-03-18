Coronavirus slowdown seen from space
Satellite images of normally busy locations around the world show how the coronavirus is having an impact on travel and tourism.
In Vermont, car parks are empty as skiers keep away from the resort at Killington. Gatherings of 50 or more people have been banned in the state, bars have been shut down and restaurants restricted to take-out and delivery services only until 6 April .
16 March 2020
16 March 2020
30 January 2020
Rental cars are clearly not in demand at Phoenix City airport, as Maxar Technologies images show full car parks, compared with the start of the month.
16 March 2020
16 March 2020
5 March 2020
There are fewer aircraft at the airport in Salt Lake City.
16 March 2020
16 March 2020
5 March 2020
A huge traffic jam is spotted in the centre of the Russian capital, Moscow, where officials have closed all schools and banned gatherings of more than 50 people.
In Iran, which has seen thousands of cases of the coronavirus, the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, has been closed because of the risk of spreading the disease.
12 March 2020
12 March 2020
14 February 2020
Satellite images from Maxar Technologies