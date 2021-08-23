Covid map: Coronavirus cases, deaths, vaccinations by country
By The Visual and Data Journalism Team
BBC News
- Published
Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with nearly 212 million confirmed cases and 4.4 million deaths across almost 200 countries .
The US, India and Brazil have seen the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Russia, France, and the UK.
Very few places have been left untouched.
mapped
Confirmed cases around the world
Please upgrade your browser to see the full interactive
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies
Figures last updated 23 August 2021, 07:44 BST
In the table below, countries can be reordered by deaths, death rate and total cases. In the coloured bars on the right-hand side, countries in which cases have risen to more than 10,000 per day are those with black bars on the relevant date.
data in detail
*Deaths per 100,000 people
|US
|625,572
|191.3
|37,530,212
|Brazil
|574,527
|274.3
|20,570,891
|India
|434,367
|32.1
|32,424,234
|Mexico
|253,155
|200.6
|3,225,073
|Peru
|197,879
|618.6
|2,142,153
|Russia
|173,003
|118.7
|6,653,498
|UK
|131,640
|196.1
|6,492,906
|Italy
|128,751
|212.4
|4,484,613
|Indonesia
|126,372
|47.2
|3,979,456
|Colombia
|124,216
|250.1
|4,889,537
|Argentina
|110,352
|248.8
|5,133,831
|Iran
|102,038
|124.7
|4,677,114
|Germany
|91,987
|110.7
|3,876,041
|Spain
|83,136
|178.0
|4,770,453
|South Africa
|79,421
|137.4
|2,690,973
|Poland
|75,316
|198.6
|2,886,698
|Ukraine
|56,498
|127.7
|2,368,150
|Turkey
|54,533
|66.2
|6,215,633
|Chile
|36,650
|195.7
|1,633,816
|Romania
|34,412
|176.4
|1,090,925
|Ecuador
|31,985
|187.2
|495,115
|Philippines
|31,810
|29.8
|1,839,635
|Czech Republic
|30,385
|284.9
|1,677,512
|Hungary
|30,046
|309.5
|810,781
|Canada
|26,758
|72.2
|1,475,537
|France
|26,505
|40.8
|6,619,611
|Belgium
|25,320
|220.5
|1,163,726
|Bangladesh
|25,282
|15.7
|1,461,998
|Pakistan
|25,003
|11.8
|1,127,584
|Tunisia
|22,537
|194.9
|640,897
|Iraq
|20,184
|52.5
|1,825,089
|Bulgaria
|18,475
|262.0
|441,295
|Bolivia
|18,302
|161.2
|486,643
|Netherlands
|17,970
|105.3
|1,920,543
|Portugal
|17,639
|172.0
|1,019,420
|Egypt
|16,671
|16.9
|286,352
|Japan
|15,649
|12.3
|1,306,221
|Paraguay
|15,571
|223.8
|457,725
|Sweden
|14,668
|147.1
|1,116,584
|Myanmar
|14,374
|26.8
|373,685
|Malaysia
|14,168
|44.9
|1,555,093
|Greece
|13,351
|126.9
|559,186
|Slovakia
|12,547
|230.1
|394,082
|Morocco
|11,792
|32.7
|810,949
|Kazakhstan
|11,725
|64.0
|811,052
|Guatemala
|11,500
|66.7
|439,253
|Switzerland
|10,941
|128.3
|752,761
|Austria
|10,762
|121.0
|676,526
|Nepal
|10,509
|37.4
|747,433
|Jordan
|10,293
|103.3
|789,474
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|9,722
|292.5
|209,073
|Thailand
|9,320
|13.4
|1,049,295
|Honduras
|8,594
|89.6
|326,830
|Saudi Arabia
|8,457
|25.1
|541,201
|Croatia
|8,301
|199.7
|369,765
|Vietnam
|8,277
|8.7
|348,059
|Lebanon
|8,011
|116.8
|592,156
|Sri Lanka
|7,366
|34.7
|390,000
|Serbia
|7,214
|103.3
|742,313
|Afghanistan
|7,054
|19.0
|152,448
|Panama
|7,009
|167.8
|452,598
|Israel
|6,830
|81.5
|990,524
|Georgia
|6,771
|169.2
|514,744
|Moldova
|6,363
|157.0
|264,432
|Uruguay
|6,016
|174.4
|384,094
|North Macedonia
|5,668
|272.1
|168,872
|Costa Rica
|5,312
|106.3
|440,647
|Azerbaijan
|5,308
|53.3
|391,506
|Ireland
|5,074
|105.3
|337,117
|Algeria
|5,004
|11.8
|191,583
|China
|4,848
|0.3
|106,772
|Armenia
|4,752
|161.0
|237,634
|Ethiopia
|4,561
|4.2
|295,804
|Cuba
|4,544
|40.1
|583,299
|Kenya
|4,497
|8.8
|229,009
|Lithuania
|4,487
|160.2
|293,767
|Slovenia
|4,440
|213.7
|263,547
|Zimbabwe
|4,249
|29.4
|122,652
|Libya
|4,051
|60.7
|295,254
|Oman
|4,031
|83.5
|301,299
|Dominican Republic
|3,989
|37.5
|347,835
|Venezuela
|3,895
|13.5
|325,716
|Belarus
|3,681
|38.9
|469,717
|Palestinian Territories
|3,637
|74.8
|326,310
|Zambia
|3,574
|20.6
|204,549
|Namibia
|3,342
|136.5
|123,581
|Uganda
|2,931
|6.9
|97,453
|El Salvador
|2,840
|44.2
|92,686
|Sudan
|2,822
|6.8
|37,620
|Latvia
|2,569
|133.2
|141,045
|Denmark
|2,566
|44.6
|337,466
|Kyrgyzstan
|2,484
|39.4
|173,920
|Albania
|2,478
|86.0
|139,324
|Kuwait
|2,404
|58.1
|408,245
|Kosovo
|2,326
|126.0
|129,309
|Nigeria
|2,268
|1.2
|187,023
|South Korea
|2,222
|4.3
|237,782
|Botswana
|2,081
|92.3
|146,461
|Malawi
|2,074
|11.4
|59,471
|United Arab Emirates
|2,020
|21.0
|709,378
|Syria
|1,971
|11.6
|26,901
|Mozambique
|1,800
|6.1
|142,784
|Cambodia
|1,792
|11.0
|89,231
|Montenegro
|1,671
|266.2
|109,962
|Senegal
|1,671
|10.5
|71,927
|Yemen
|1,418
|5.0
|7,509
|Bahrain
|1,386
|88.3
|271,631
|Jamaica
|1,371
|46.7
|61,282
|Cameroon
|1,338
|5.3
|82,454
|Estonia
|1,281
|96.8
|138,807
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1,225
|88.1
|43,033
|Angola
|1,153
|3.7
|45,945
|DR Congo
|1,053
|1.3
|54,009
|Uzbekistan
|1,021
|3.1
|149,058
|Rwanda
|1,021
|8.3
|83,023
|Finland
|1,014
|18.4
|122,046
|Eswatini
|1,004
|88.4
|40,455
|Australia
|984
|4.0
|44,920
|Ghana
|968
|3.3
|114,584
|Madagascar
|954
|3.6
|42,845
|Somalia
|918
|6.1
|16,787
|Mongolia
|902
|28.5
|195,250
|Luxembourg
|830
|137.4
|74,985
|Taiwan
|828
|3.5
|15,926
|Norway
|811
|15.2
|148,608
|Suriname
|699
|121.4
|27,503
|Mauritania
|673
|15.3
|31,822
|Qatar
|601
|21.6
|230,837
|Guyana
|594
|76.3
|24,336
|Haiti
|582
|5.2
|20,689
|Mali
|536
|2.8
|14,757
|Cyprus
|483
|55.9
|111,333
|Fiji
|438
|49.6
|43,597
|Malta
|436
|99.3
|35,774
|Lesotho
|400
|19.0
|14,371
|Ivory Coast
|395
|1.6
|53,645
|Belize
|351
|91.6
|15,415
|Guadeloupe
|346
|86.5
|35,283
|Bahamas
|330
|85.6
|16,962
|Guinea
|314
|2.5
|28,802
|Réunion
|310
|35.1
|46,754
|Cape Verde
|303
|55.7
|34,738
|Gambia
|296
|13.0
|9,439
|Martinique
|274
|72.9
|33,359
|French Polynesia
|257
|92.6
|36,372
|Maldives
|223
|43.2
|79,959
|French Guiana
|204
|72.1
|32,869
|Nicaragua
|198
|3.1
|10,672
|Niger
|196
|0.9
|5,770
|Papua New Guinea
|192
|2.2
|17,832
|Congo
|179
|3.4
|13,398
|Mayotte
|175
|67.4
|19,664
|Chad
|174
|1.1
|4,985
|Togo
|172
|2.2
|19,614
|Burkina Faso
|171
|0.9
|13,713
|Gabon
|165
|7.8
|25,667
|Djibouti
|157
|16.4
|11,696
|Liberia
|148
|3.1
|5,459
|Comoros
|147
|17.7
|4,050
|Curaçao
|137
|84.2
|14,937
|Andorra
|129
|167.5
|14,988
|Aruba
|126
|119.0
|14,003
|Tajikistan
|124
|1.4
|16,423
|Equatorial Guinea
|123
|9.4
|9,049
|Sierra Leone
|121
|1.6
|6,355
|South Sudan
|120
|1.1
|11,310
|Benin
|119
|1.0
|10,183
|Guinea-Bissau
|103
|5.5
|5,518
|Seychelles
|101
|104.0
|19,390
|Central African Republic
|99
|2.1
|11,251
|Saint Lucia
|97
|53.3
|7,111
|Gibraltar
|96
|284.7
|5,287
|Channel Islands
|93
|54.5
|10,204
|San Marino
|90
|266.4
|5,231
|Liechtenstein
|59
|155.6
|3,223
|Tanzania
|50
|0.1
|1,367
|Singapore
|49
|0.9
|66,478
|Timor-Leste
|48
|3.8
|14,216
|Barbados
|48
|16.7
|4,640
|Antigua and Barbuda
|43
|44.7
|1,490
|Saint Martin
|42
|112.7
|3,394
|Burundi
|38
|0.3
|10,791
|Eritrea
|37
|1.1
|6,623
|Isle of Man
|37
|44.0
|6,312
|British Virgin Islands
|37
|124.2
|2,568
|Sao Tome and Principe
|37
|17.5
|2,524
|Monaco
|33
|85.3
|3,133
|Bermuda
|33
|52.6
|2,750
|Iceland
|30
|8.9
|10,115
|New Zealand
|26
|0.5
|3,055
|Mauritius
|22
|1.7
|7,070
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|19
|50.4
|2,612
|Diamond Princess cruise ship
|13
|712
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|12
|10.9
|2,320
|Laos
|11
|0.2
|12,469
|Bhutan
|3
|0.4
|2,585
|Brunei
|3
|0.7
|1,769
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|3
|5.7
|823
|Saint Barthelemy
|2
|20.4
|1,489
|Faroe Islands
|2
|4.1
|995
|Cayman Islands
|2
|3.1
|663
|MS Zaandam cruise ship
|2
|9
|Dominica
|1
|1.4
|1,339
|Grenada
|1
|0.9
|222
|Montserrat
|1
|20.0
|25
|Vanuatu
|1
|0.3
|4
|Greenland
|0
|0.0
|298
|Anguilla
|0
|0.0
|166
|New Caledonia
|0
|0.0
|135
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0.0
|66
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|0
|0.0
|30
|Vatican
|0
|0.0
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0.0
|20
|Marshall Islands
|0
|0.0
|4
|Samoa
|0
|0.0
|3
|Kiribati
|0
|0.0
|2
|Palau
|0
|0.0
|1
|Micronesia
|0
|0.0
|1
Please update your browser to see full interactive
This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.
** The past data for new cases is a three day rolling average. Due to revisions in the number of cases, an average cannot be calculated for this date.
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies and UN population data
Figures last updated: 23 August 2021, 07:44 BST
Note: The map, table and animated bar chart in this page use a different source for figures for France and the UK from that used by Johns Hopkins University. US figures do not include Puerto Rico, Guam or the US Virgin Islands.
Confirmed cases have been rising steeply since the middle of last year, but the true extent of the first outbreak in 2020 is unclear because testing was not then widely available.
The 100 millionth Covid case was recorded at the end of January - about a year after the first officially diagnosed case of the virus.
Deaths have also been rising, however official figures may not fully reflect the true number in many countries.
Data on excess deaths, a measure of how many more people are dying than would be expected based on the previous few years, may give a better indication of the actual numbers in many cases.
Who has vaccinated the most?
Of the 197 countries and territories administering vaccines and publishing rollout data, 67 are high-income nations, 103 are middle-income and 26 low-income.
The map below, using figures collated by Our World in Data - a collaboration between Oxford University and an educational charity - shows the total number of doses given per 100 people, mostly first doses.
Global vaccine rollout
Total doses per 100 people
|World
|
63.7
|4,965,748,926
|China
|
135.0
|1,954,576,965
|India
|
42.1
|580,771,824
|US
|
108.4
|362,657,771
|Brazil
|
83.1
|176,616,552
|Japan
|
93.5
|118,310,106
|Germany
|
118.6
|99,340,944
|UK
|
133.7
|89,331,700
|Indonesia
|
32.5
|88,941,175
|Turkey
|
105.2
|88,760,525
|France
|
122.7
|82,917,669
|Mexico
|
62.6
|80,683,665
|Russia
|
52.6
|76,801,879
|Italy
|
124.6
|75,306,022
|Spain
|
134.9
|63,090,941
|Canada
|
138.8
|52,379,446
|Pakistan
|
21.0
|46,456,077
|Argentina
|
86.1
|38,904,089
|South Korea
|
70.9
|36,346,022
|Poland
|
94.6
|35,805,427
|Saudi Arabia
|
98.0
|34,103,119
|Colombia
|
64.9
|33,005,580
|Malaysia
|
96.6
|31,281,193
|Philippines
|
27.7
|30,389,160
|Morocco
|
81.8
|30,199,776
|Chile
|
146.3
|27,959,033
|Thailand
|
37.0
|25,818,666
|Bangladesh
|
13.9
|22,813,877
|Netherlands
|
126.8
|21,731,346
|Iran
|
23.7
|19,894,523
|Sri Lanka
|
82.7
|17,709,118
|United Arab Emirates
|
178.8
|17,683,483
|Cambodia
|
103.6
|17,313,877
|Vietnam
|
17.5
|17,065,896
|Peru
|
51.7
|17,034,912
|Australia
|
66.7
|17,011,099
|Ecuador
|
94.6
|16,693,126
|Belgium
|
136.2
|15,782,561
|Portugal
|
138.8
|14,153,829
|Israel
|
148.2
|12,828,007
|Cuba
|
109.7
|12,429,970
|Uzbekistan
|
36.2
|12,103,334
|Sweden
|
116.5
|11,768,102
|Kazakhstan
|
60.4
|11,347,235
|Czech Republic
|
104.7
|11,214,790
|Greece
|
107.0
|11,154,395
|Dominican Republic
|
99.9
|10,841,175
|Hungary
|
109.3
|10,555,046
|South Africa
|
17.7
|10,479,363
|Austria
|
114.7
|10,326,646
|Taiwan
|
42.3
|10,067,762
|Romania
|
50.2
|9,663,370
|Switzerland
|
108.1
|9,357,531
|Nepal
|
30.2
|8,788,986
|Singapore
|
149.3
|8,734,812
|Denmark
|
144.0
|8,338,662
|Ukraine
|
18.8
|8,208,034
|Ireland
|
133.5
|6,593,688
|Finland
|
117.6
|6,516,711
|Egypt
|
6.3
|6,477,535
|Norway
|
116.2
|6,299,964
|Azerbaijan
|
60.9
|6,170,376
|Jordan
|
59.8
|6,098,386
|Serbia
|
83.3
|5,670,011
|El Salvador
|
86.4
|5,602,223
|Bolivia
|
45.6
|5,319,711
|Uruguay
|
152.2
|5,287,026
|Tunisia
|
42.1
|4,976,655
|Venezuela
|
16.5
|4,678,086
|Slovakia
|
81.6
|4,455,459
|Mongolia
|
130.6
|4,282,702
|Qatar
|
147.6
|4,252,387
|Algeria
|
9.5
|4,146,091
|Panama
|
93.4
|4,028,510
|Nigeria
|
1.9
|3,967,013
|Costa Rica
|
75.5
|3,848,155
|Guatemala
|
21.2
|3,790,899
|Paraguay
|
53.1
|3,784,757
|Zimbabwe
|
25.4
|3,773,199
|Myanmar
|
6.4
|3,500,000
|Honduras
|
33.2
|3,292,889
|Croatia
|
78.2
|3,212,084
|Lithuania
|
111.8
|3,044,700
|Oman
|
57.8
|2,951,658
|Belarus
|
28.4
|2,684,863
|New Zealand
|
54.1
|2,610,013
|Bahrain
|
144.0
|2,449,543
|Kenya
|
4.5
|2,396,064
|Kuwait
|
55.6
|2,375,455
|Ethiopia
|
2.0
|2,326,531
|Lebanon
|
33.5
|2,286,622
|Bulgaria
|
31.9
|2,218,947
|Iraq
|
5.2
|2,102,550
|Laos
|
28.2
|2,050,711
|Tajikistan
|
20.6
|1,967,958
|Mozambique
|
6.0
|1,864,229
|Slovenia
|
89.0
|1,850,090
|Afghanistan
|
4.6
|1,809,517
|Angola
|
5.3
|1,754,073
|Senegal
|
10.1
|1,690,202
|Latvia
|
77.4
|1,459,108
|Mauritius
|
112.2
|1,426,429
|Rwanda
|
10.8
|1,399,797
|Albania
|
46.6
|1,340,339
|Ivory Coast
|
4.8
|1,274,083
|Ghana
|
4.1
|1,271,393
|Estonia
|
93.0
|1,234,275
|Moldova
|
30.2
|1,219,266
|Uganda
|
2.5
|1,163,451
|North Macedonia
|
53.6
|1,115,988
|Palestinian Territories
|
21.1
|1,078,213
|Cyprus
|
120.4
|1,069,123
|Guinea
|
7.9
|1,035,529
|Bhutan
|
134.2
|1,035,510
|Kyrgyzstan
|
15.3
|1,000,277
|Georgia
|
24.1
|962,165
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
28.3
|928,126
|Libya
|
13.0
|889,957
|Trinidad and Tobago
|
60.8
|850,960
|Sudan
|
1.9
|827,961
|Malawi
|
4.3
|827,615
|Malta
|
179.2
|791,240
|Luxembourg
|
120.0
|751,268
|Fiji
|
83.1
|745,201
|Maldives
|
123.4
|667,225
|Nicaragua
|
9.3
|612,799
|Kosovo
|
31.1
|601,701
|Zambia
|
3.0
|548,267
|Togo
|
6.5
|535,518
|Timor-Leste
|
37.3
|491,569
|Niger
|
2.0
|485,954
|Iceland
|
139.8
|477,205
|Guyana
|
55.3
|434,965
|Jamaica
|
14.2
|420,627
|Cameroon
|
1.6
|412,524
|Botswana
|
17.4
|408,023
|Montenegro
|
59.7
|374,674
|Syria
|
2.0
|355,000
|Equatorial Guinea
|
23.5
|329,229
|Gambia
|
13.3
|321,385
|Yemen
|
1.0
|311,483
|Suriname
|
51.2
|300,350
|Somalia
|
1.8
|279,869
|Namibia
|
10.8
|273,935
|Congo
|
5.0
|273,790
|Cape Verde
|
47.2
|262,164
|Mali
|
1.3
|259,719
|Mauritania
|
5.4
|253,336
|Brunei
|
56.4
|246,716
|Armenia
|
8.1
|239,342
|Comoros
|
27.5
|239,158
|Sierra Leone
|
2.8
|225,380
|Tanzania
|
0.4
|218,621
|Belize
|
54.7
|217,385
|Eswatini
|
18.3
|212,102
|Madagascar
|
0.7
|197,001
|Barbados
|
67.0
|192,676
|Jersey
|
144.9
|146,439
|Seychelles
|
145.9
|143,490
|Gabon
|
5.7
|127,757
|Isle of Man
|
148.2
|125,989
|Bahamas
|
30.4
|119,473
|Papua New Guinea
|
1.3
|113,052
|Samoa
|
56.1
|111,250
|Liberia
|
2.2
|109,585
|Cayman Islands
|
151.8
|99,790
|Guernsey
|
146.2
|98,054
|Benin
|
0.8
|96,579
|Central African Republic
|
2.0
|95,862
|Andorra
|
118.6
|91,660
|DR Congo
|
0.097
|86,914
|Bermuda
|
134.9
|84,022
|Gibraltar
|
233.6
|78,688
|Lesotho
|
3.4
|72,948
|Burkina Faso
|
0.3
|71,510
|Antigua and Barbuda
|
72.9
|71,434
|Greenland
|
124.0
|70,371
|Faroe Islands
|
143.1
|69,950
|Solomon Islands
|
9.2
|63,320
|Saint Lucia
|
33.7
|61,857
|South Sudan
|
0.5
|56,989
|Djibouti
|
5.5
|54,229
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|
126.8
|49,107
|Tonga
|
45.0
|47,553
|San Marino
|
135.8
|46,073
|Chad
|
0.3
|45,390
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
84.1
|44,750
|Monaco
|
112.3
|44,060
|Sao Tome and Principe
|
20.1
|43,987
|Turkmenistan
|
0.7
|41,993
|Liechtenstein
|
109.5
|41,741
|Dominica
|
57.6
|41,435
|Grenada
|
34.8
|39,121
|Vanuatu
|
10.1
|31,042
|Guinea-Bissau
|
1.5
|30,471
|British Virgin Islands
|
96.5
|29,172
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|
24.1
|26,690
|Haiti
|
0.2
|26,109
|Cook Islands
|
116.8
|20,509
|Anguilla
|
123.0
|18,457
|Nauru
|
136.5
|14,784
|Kiribati
|
11.7
|13,970
|Saint Helena
|
130.0
|7,892
|Tuvalu
|
40.5
|4,772
|Falkland Islands
|
126.5
|4,407
|Montserrat
|
56.6
|2,828
|Niue
|
148.7
|2,406
|Tokelau
|
71.7
|968
|Pitcairn
|
176.6
|83
|British Indian Ocean Territory
|
0
|0
|Burundi
|
0
|0
|Eritrea
|
0
|0
|North Korea
|
0
|0
|South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
|
0
|0
|Vatican
|
0
|0
Please upgrade your browser to see the full interactive
This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country. Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, not the number of people vaccinated. It is possible to have more than 100 doses per 100 population as some vaccines require two doses per person.
Source: Our World in Data, ONS, gov.uk dashboard
Last updated: 23 August 2021, 10:44 BST
Overall, China and India have administered the highest number of doses, with nearly two billion and 581 million respectively. The US ranks third, with more than 362 million.
But when breaking the figures down by doses per 100 people in countries with a population of at least one million, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Singapore top the list.
Most countries are prioritising the over-60s, health workers and people who are clinically vulnerable.
Some countries have secured more vaccine doses than their populations need, while other lower-income countries are relying on a global plan known as Covax, which is seeking to ensure everyone in the world has access to a vaccine.
Where are cases still high?
The number of daily cases is stable or falling in most regions.
Asia
Asia, which was the centre of the initial outbreak that spread from Wuhan in China in early 2020, has seen cases fall in recent weeks.
There have. however, been spikes in Japan, Malaysia and Thailand.
On Monday, Taiwan began administering its first domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine, amid criticism that its approval was rushed.
In India, where the number of new daily cases has fallen recently, the official death toll is 434,000 and it has recorded 32 million cases - second only to the US.
Latin America
In Latin America, Brazil has recorded more than 20 million cases and more than 574,000 deaths - the world's second highest official death toll.
Mexico has seen the fourth highest number of deaths in the world, with more than 253,000, and is currently seeing another surge in cases.
Peru now has the fifth highest toll with nearly 200,000 deaths, but the highest number of deaths by population size - more than 600 deaths for every 100,000 people.
Europe
Several European countries have seen a rise in cases recently, driven by the Delta variant of the virus, but numbers are either stable or falling in France, Russia, Turkey and Spain.
In the UK there are signs of a small rise in daily cases, though the high level of vaccination has greatly reduced the number of deaths.
North America
The US has recorded nearly 38 million cases and about 628,000 deaths - the highest figures in the world.
Daily case numbers in the US fell in May and June but are rising again as Delta becomes the main variant in circulation.
The death rate in Canada is far lower than its neighbour's and it is currently seeing a relatively low number of daily cases.
Middle East
Several countries in the Middle East have seen severe outbreaks of the virus.
Iran's official death toll from Covid-19 has passed 100,000, as the Middle East's worst-hit country struggles with a fifth wave of infections.
Israel is now requiring anyone over the age of three to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test before entering many indoor spaces, as it tackles a sharp rise in infections.
Africa
Africa has seen more than 7.5 million cases and nearly 190,000 deaths - but the true extent of the pandemic in many African countries is not known as testing rates are low.
South Africa, with nearly 2.7 million cases and 80,000 deaths, is the worst affected country on the continent, according to official figures.
Morocco has recorded 810,000 cases and Tunisia is not far behind with just over 640,000. Ethiopia, Libya and Egypt are approaching 300,000 cases.
Oceania
In Australia, a lockdown in Sydney has been extended until the end of September to slow the spread of a Covid outbreak.
Authorities also imposed a curfew on two million residents in the city's worst-hit suburbs.
New Zealand has been praised for its response to the pandemic, but the roll out of its vaccination programme has been relatively slow and the arrival of the Delta variant is causing serious concern.
Elsewhere, in French Polynesia, a sprawling network of islands in the Pacific Ocean, cases are currently surging.
How did coronavirus spread?
Covid-19 was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019 but the outbreak spread quickly across the globe in the first months of 2020.
It was declared a global pandemic by the WHO on 11 March 2020.
A pandemic is when an infectious disease is passing easily from person to person in many parts of the world at the same time.
- UK LOOK-UP: How many cases in your area?
- TESTING: What tests are available?
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- VACCINE: How do I know the Covid vaccine is safe?
About this data
The data used on this page comes from a variety of sources. It includes figures collated by Johns Hopkins University, data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, national governments and health agencies, as well as UN data on populations.
When comparing figures from different countries it is important to bear in mind that not all governments are recording coronavirus cases and deaths in the same way. This makes like for like comparisons between countries difficult.
Other factors to consider include: different population sizes, the size of a country's elderly population or whether a particular country has a large amount of its people living in densely-populated areas. In addition, countries may be in different stages of the pandemic.