BBC News

Covid map: Coronavirus cases, deaths, vaccinations by country

By The Visual and Data Journalism Team
BBC News

Published
Related Topics
image sourceGetty Images

Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with nearly 212 million confirmed cases and 4.4 million deaths across almost 200 countries .

The US, India and Brazil have seen the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Russia, France, and the UK.

Very few places have been left untouched.

mapped

Confirmed cases around the world

Group 4

Please upgrade your browser to see the full interactive

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies

Figures last updated 23 August 2021, 07:44 BST

In the table below, countries can be reordered by deaths, death rate and total cases. In the coloured bars on the right-hand side, countries in which cases have risen to more than 10,000 per day are those with black bars on the relevant date.

data in detail

Scroll table to see more data

*Deaths per 100,000 people

US 625,572 191.3 37,530,212
Brazil 574,527 274.3 20,570,891
India 434,367 32.1 32,424,234
Mexico 253,155 200.6 3,225,073
Peru 197,879 618.6 2,142,153
Russia 173,003 118.7 6,653,498
UK 131,640 196.1 6,492,906
Italy 128,751 212.4 4,484,613
Indonesia 126,372 47.2 3,979,456
Colombia 124,216 250.1 4,889,537
Argentina 110,352 248.8 5,133,831
Iran 102,038 124.7 4,677,114
Germany 91,987 110.7 3,876,041
Spain 83,136 178.0 4,770,453
South Africa 79,421 137.4 2,690,973
Poland 75,316 198.6 2,886,698
Ukraine 56,498 127.7 2,368,150
Turkey 54,533 66.2 6,215,633
Chile 36,650 195.7 1,633,816
Romania 34,412 176.4 1,090,925
Ecuador 31,985 187.2 495,115
Philippines 31,810 29.8 1,839,635
Czech Republic 30,385 284.9 1,677,512
Hungary 30,046 309.5 810,781
Canada 26,758 72.2 1,475,537
France 26,505 40.8 6,619,611
Belgium 25,320 220.5 1,163,726
Bangladesh 25,282 15.7 1,461,998
Pakistan 25,003 11.8 1,127,584
Tunisia 22,537 194.9 640,897
Iraq 20,184 52.5 1,825,089
Bulgaria 18,475 262.0 441,295
Bolivia 18,302 161.2 486,643
Netherlands 17,970 105.3 1,920,543
Portugal 17,639 172.0 1,019,420
Egypt 16,671 16.9 286,352
Japan 15,649 12.3 1,306,221
Paraguay 15,571 223.8 457,725
Sweden 14,668 147.1 1,116,584
Myanmar 14,374 26.8 373,685
Malaysia 14,168 44.9 1,555,093
Greece 13,351 126.9 559,186
Slovakia 12,547 230.1 394,082
Morocco 11,792 32.7 810,949
Kazakhstan 11,725 64.0 811,052
Guatemala 11,500 66.7 439,253
Switzerland 10,941 128.3 752,761
Austria 10,762 121.0 676,526
Nepal 10,509 37.4 747,433
Jordan 10,293 103.3 789,474
Bosnia and Herzegovina 9,722 292.5 209,073
Thailand 9,320 13.4 1,049,295
Honduras 8,594 89.6 326,830
Saudi Arabia 8,457 25.1 541,201
Croatia 8,301 199.7 369,765
Vietnam 8,277 8.7 348,059
Lebanon 8,011 116.8 592,156
Sri Lanka 7,366 34.7 390,000
Serbia 7,214 103.3 742,313
Afghanistan 7,054 19.0 152,448
Panama 7,009 167.8 452,598
Israel 6,830 81.5 990,524
Georgia 6,771 169.2 514,744
Moldova 6,363 157.0 264,432
Uruguay 6,016 174.4 384,094
North Macedonia 5,668 272.1 168,872
Costa Rica 5,312 106.3 440,647
Azerbaijan 5,308 53.3 391,506
Ireland 5,074 105.3 337,117
Algeria 5,004 11.8 191,583
China 4,848 0.3 106,772
Armenia 4,752 161.0 237,634
Ethiopia 4,561 4.2 295,804
Cuba 4,544 40.1 583,299
Kenya 4,497 8.8 229,009
Lithuania 4,487 160.2 293,767
Slovenia 4,440 213.7 263,547
Zimbabwe 4,249 29.4 122,652
Libya 4,051 60.7 295,254
Oman 4,031 83.5 301,299
Dominican Republic 3,989 37.5 347,835
Venezuela 3,895 13.5 325,716
Belarus 3,681 38.9 469,717
Palestinian Territories 3,637 74.8 326,310
Zambia 3,574 20.6 204,549
Namibia 3,342 136.5 123,581
Uganda 2,931 6.9 97,453
El Salvador 2,840 44.2 92,686
Sudan 2,822 6.8 37,620
Latvia 2,569 133.2 141,045
Denmark 2,566 44.6 337,466
Kyrgyzstan 2,484 39.4 173,920
Albania 2,478 86.0 139,324
Kuwait 2,404 58.1 408,245
Kosovo 2,326 126.0 129,309
Nigeria 2,268 1.2 187,023
South Korea 2,222 4.3 237,782
Botswana 2,081 92.3 146,461
Malawi 2,074 11.4 59,471
United Arab Emirates 2,020 21.0 709,378
Syria 1,971 11.6 26,901
Mozambique 1,800 6.1 142,784
Cambodia 1,792 11.0 89,231
Montenegro 1,671 266.2 109,962
Senegal 1,671 10.5 71,927
Yemen 1,418 5.0 7,509
Bahrain 1,386 88.3 271,631
Jamaica 1,371 46.7 61,282
Cameroon 1,338 5.3 82,454
Estonia 1,281 96.8 138,807
Trinidad and Tobago 1,225 88.1 43,033
Angola 1,153 3.7 45,945
DR Congo 1,053 1.3 54,009
Uzbekistan 1,021 3.1 149,058
Rwanda 1,021 8.3 83,023
Finland 1,014 18.4 122,046
Eswatini 1,004 88.4 40,455
Australia 984 4.0 44,920
Ghana 968 3.3 114,584
Madagascar 954 3.6 42,845
Somalia 918 6.1 16,787
Mongolia 902 28.5 195,250
Luxembourg 830 137.4 74,985
Taiwan 828 3.5 15,926
Norway 811 15.2 148,608
Suriname 699 121.4 27,503
Mauritania 673 15.3 31,822
Qatar 601 21.6 230,837
Guyana 594 76.3 24,336
Haiti 582 5.2 20,689
Mali 536 2.8 14,757
Cyprus 483 55.9 111,333
Fiji 438 49.6 43,597
Malta 436 99.3 35,774
Lesotho 400 19.0 14,371
Ivory Coast 395 1.6 53,645
Belize 351 91.6 15,415
Guadeloupe 346 86.5 35,283
Bahamas 330 85.6 16,962
Guinea 314 2.5 28,802
Réunion 310 35.1 46,754
Cape Verde 303 55.7 34,738
Gambia 296 13.0 9,439
Martinique 274 72.9 33,359
French Polynesia 257 92.6 36,372
Maldives 223 43.2 79,959
French Guiana 204 72.1 32,869
Nicaragua 198 3.1 10,672
Niger 196 0.9 5,770
Papua New Guinea 192 2.2 17,832
Congo 179 3.4 13,398
Mayotte 175 67.4 19,664
Chad 174 1.1 4,985
Togo 172 2.2 19,614
Burkina Faso 171 0.9 13,713
Gabon 165 7.8 25,667
Djibouti 157 16.4 11,696
Liberia 148 3.1 5,459
Comoros 147 17.7 4,050
Curaçao 137 84.2 14,937
Andorra 129 167.5 14,988
Aruba 126 119.0 14,003
Tajikistan 124 1.4 16,423
Equatorial Guinea 123 9.4 9,049
Sierra Leone 121 1.6 6,355
South Sudan 120 1.1 11,310
Benin 119 1.0 10,183
Guinea-Bissau 103 5.5 5,518
Seychelles 101 104.0 19,390
Central African Republic 99 2.1 11,251
Saint Lucia 97 53.3 7,111
Gibraltar 96 284.7 5,287
Channel Islands 93 54.5 10,204
San Marino 90 266.4 5,231
Liechtenstein 59 155.6 3,223
Tanzania 50 0.1 1,367
Singapore 49 0.9 66,478
Timor-Leste 48 3.8 14,216
Barbados 48 16.7 4,640
Antigua and Barbuda 43 44.7 1,490
Saint Martin 42 112.7 3,394
Burundi 38 0.3 10,791
Eritrea 37 1.1 6,623
Isle of Man 37 44.0 6,312
British Virgin Islands 37 124.2 2,568
Sao Tome and Principe 37 17.5 2,524
Monaco 33 85.3 3,133
Bermuda 33 52.6 2,750
Iceland 30 8.9 10,115
New Zealand 26 0.5 3,055
Mauritius 22 1.7 7,070
Turks and Caicos Islands 19 50.4 2,612
Diamond Princess cruise ship 13 712
St Vincent and the Grenadines 12 10.9 2,320
Laos 11 0.2 12,469
Bhutan 3 0.4 2,585
Brunei 3 0.7 1,769
Saint Kitts and Nevis 3 5.7 823
Saint Barthelemy 2 20.4 1,489
Faroe Islands 2 4.1 995
Cayman Islands 2 3.1 663
MS Zaandam cruise ship 2 9
Dominica 1 1.4 1,339
Grenada 1 0.9 222
Montserrat 1 20.0 25
Vanuatu 1 0.3 4
Greenland 0 0.0 298
Anguilla 0 0.0 166
New Caledonia 0 0.0 135
Falkland Islands 0 0.0 66
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 0 0.0 30
Vatican 0 0.0 27
Solomon Islands 0 0.0 20
Marshall Islands 0 0.0 4
Samoa 0 0.0 3
Kiribati 0 0.0 2
Palau 0 0.0 1
Micronesia 0 0.0 1

Please update your browser to see full interactive

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.

** The past data for new cases is a three day rolling average. Due to revisions in the number of cases, an average cannot be calculated for this date.

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies and UN population data

Figures last updated: 23 August 2021, 07:44 BST

Note: The map, table and animated bar chart in this page use a different source for figures for France and the UK from that used by Johns Hopkins University. US figures do not include Puerto Rico, Guam or the US Virgin Islands.

Confirmed cases have been rising steeply since the middle of last year, but the true extent of the first outbreak in 2020 is unclear because testing was not then widely available.

The 100 millionth Covid case was recorded at the end of January - about a year after the first officially diagnosed case of the virus.

Deaths have also been rising, however official figures may not fully reflect the true number in many countries.

Data on excess deaths, a measure of how many more people are dying than would be expected based on the previous few years, may give a better indication of the actual numbers in many cases.

Who has vaccinated the most?

Of the 197 countries and territories administering vaccines and publishing rollout data, 67 are high-income nations, 103 are middle-income and 26 low-income.

The map below, using figures collated by Our World in Data - a collaboration between Oxford University and an educational charity - shows the total number of doses given per 100 people, mostly first doses.

Global vaccine rollout

Scroll table
World
63.7
 4,965,748,926
China
135.0
 1,954,576,965
India
42.1
 580,771,824
US
108.4
 362,657,771
Brazil
83.1
 176,616,552
Japan
93.5
 118,310,106
Germany
118.6
 99,340,944
UK
133.7
 89,331,700
Indonesia
32.5
 88,941,175
Turkey
105.2
 88,760,525
France
122.7
 82,917,669
Mexico
62.6
 80,683,665
Russia
52.6
 76,801,879
Italy
124.6
 75,306,022
Spain
134.9
 63,090,941
Canada
138.8
 52,379,446
Pakistan
21.0
 46,456,077
Argentina
86.1
 38,904,089
South Korea
70.9
 36,346,022
Poland
94.6
 35,805,427
Saudi Arabia
98.0
 34,103,119
Colombia
64.9
 33,005,580
Malaysia
96.6
 31,281,193
Philippines
27.7
 30,389,160
Morocco
81.8
 30,199,776
Chile
146.3
 27,959,033
Thailand
37.0
 25,818,666
Bangladesh
13.9
 22,813,877
Netherlands
126.8
 21,731,346
Iran
23.7
 19,894,523
Sri Lanka
82.7
 17,709,118
United Arab Emirates
178.8
 17,683,483
Cambodia
103.6
 17,313,877
Vietnam
17.5
 17,065,896
Peru
51.7
 17,034,912
Australia
66.7
 17,011,099
Ecuador
94.6
 16,693,126
Belgium
136.2
 15,782,561
Portugal
138.8
 14,153,829
Israel
148.2
 12,828,007
Cuba
109.7
 12,429,970
Uzbekistan
36.2
 12,103,334
Sweden
116.5
 11,768,102
Kazakhstan
60.4
 11,347,235
Czech Republic
104.7
 11,214,790
Greece
107.0
 11,154,395
Dominican Republic
99.9
 10,841,175
Hungary
109.3
 10,555,046
South Africa
17.7
 10,479,363
Austria
114.7
 10,326,646
Taiwan
42.3
 10,067,762
Romania
50.2
 9,663,370
Switzerland
108.1
 9,357,531
Nepal
30.2
 8,788,986
Singapore
149.3
 8,734,812
Denmark
144.0
 8,338,662
Ukraine
18.8
 8,208,034
Ireland
133.5
 6,593,688
Finland
117.6
 6,516,711
Egypt
6.3
 6,477,535
Norway
116.2
 6,299,964
Azerbaijan
60.9
 6,170,376
Jordan
59.8
 6,098,386
Serbia
83.3
 5,670,011
El Salvador
86.4
 5,602,223
Bolivia
45.6
 5,319,711
Uruguay
152.2
 5,287,026
Tunisia
42.1
 4,976,655
Venezuela
16.5
 4,678,086
Slovakia
81.6
 4,455,459
Mongolia
130.6
 4,282,702
Qatar
147.6
 4,252,387
Algeria
9.5
 4,146,091
Panama
93.4
 4,028,510
Nigeria
1.9
 3,967,013
Costa Rica
75.5
 3,848,155
Guatemala
21.2
 3,790,899
Paraguay
53.1
 3,784,757
Zimbabwe
25.4
 3,773,199
Myanmar
6.4
 3,500,000
Honduras
33.2
 3,292,889
Croatia
78.2
 3,212,084
Lithuania
111.8
 3,044,700
Oman
57.8
 2,951,658
Belarus
28.4
 2,684,863
New Zealand
54.1
 2,610,013
Bahrain
144.0
 2,449,543
Kenya
4.5
 2,396,064
Kuwait
55.6
 2,375,455
Ethiopia
2.0
 2,326,531
Lebanon
33.5
 2,286,622
Bulgaria
31.9
 2,218,947
Iraq
5.2
 2,102,550
Laos
28.2
 2,050,711
Tajikistan
20.6
 1,967,958
Mozambique
6.0
 1,864,229
Slovenia
89.0
 1,850,090
Afghanistan
4.6
 1,809,517
Angola
5.3
 1,754,073
Senegal
10.1
 1,690,202
Latvia
77.4
 1,459,108
Mauritius
112.2
 1,426,429
Rwanda
10.8
 1,399,797
Albania
46.6
 1,340,339
Ivory Coast
4.8
 1,274,083
Ghana
4.1
 1,271,393
Estonia
93.0
 1,234,275
Moldova
30.2
 1,219,266
Uganda
2.5
 1,163,451
North Macedonia
53.6
 1,115,988
Palestinian Territories
21.1
 1,078,213
Cyprus
120.4
 1,069,123
Guinea
7.9
 1,035,529
Bhutan
134.2
 1,035,510
Kyrgyzstan
15.3
 1,000,277
Georgia
24.1
 962,165
Bosnia and Herzegovina
28.3
 928,126
Libya
13.0
 889,957
Trinidad and Tobago
60.8
 850,960
Sudan
1.9
 827,961
Malawi
4.3
 827,615
Malta
179.2
 791,240
Luxembourg
120.0
 751,268
Fiji
83.1
 745,201
Maldives
123.4
 667,225
Nicaragua
9.3
 612,799
Kosovo
31.1
 601,701
Zambia
3.0
 548,267
Togo
6.5
 535,518
Timor-Leste
37.3
 491,569
Niger
2.0
 485,954
Iceland
139.8
 477,205
Guyana
55.3
 434,965
Jamaica
14.2
 420,627
Cameroon
1.6
 412,524
Botswana
17.4
 408,023
Montenegro
59.7
 374,674
Syria
2.0
 355,000
Equatorial Guinea
23.5
 329,229
Gambia
13.3
 321,385
Yemen
1.0
 311,483
Suriname
51.2
 300,350
Somalia
1.8
 279,869
Namibia
10.8
 273,935
Congo
5.0
 273,790
Cape Verde
47.2
 262,164
Mali
1.3
 259,719
Mauritania
5.4
 253,336
Brunei
56.4
 246,716
Armenia
8.1
 239,342
Comoros
27.5
 239,158
Sierra Leone
2.8
 225,380
Tanzania
0.4
 218,621
Belize
54.7
 217,385
Eswatini
18.3
 212,102
Madagascar
0.7
 197,001
Barbados
67.0
 192,676
Jersey
144.9
 146,439
Seychelles
145.9
 143,490
Gabon
5.7
 127,757
Isle of Man
148.2
 125,989
Bahamas
30.4
 119,473
Papua New Guinea
1.3
 113,052
Samoa
56.1
 111,250
Liberia
2.2
 109,585
Cayman Islands
151.8
 99,790
Guernsey
146.2
 98,054
Benin
0.8
 96,579
Central African Republic
2.0
 95,862
Andorra
118.6
 91,660
DR Congo
0.097
 86,914
Bermuda
134.9
 84,022
Gibraltar
233.6
 78,688
Lesotho
3.4
 72,948
Burkina Faso
0.3
 71,510
Antigua and Barbuda
72.9
 71,434
Greenland
124.0
 70,371
Faroe Islands
143.1
 69,950
Solomon Islands
9.2
 63,320
Saint Lucia
33.7
 61,857
South Sudan
0.5
 56,989
Djibouti
5.5
 54,229
Turks and Caicos Islands
126.8
 49,107
Tonga
45.0
 47,553
San Marino
135.8
 46,073
Chad
0.3
 45,390
Saint Kitts and Nevis
84.1
 44,750
Monaco
112.3
 44,060
Sao Tome and Principe
20.1
 43,987
Turkmenistan
0.7
 41,993
Liechtenstein
109.5
 41,741
Dominica
57.6
 41,435
Grenada
34.8
 39,121
Vanuatu
10.1
 31,042
Guinea-Bissau
1.5
 30,471
British Virgin Islands
96.5
 29,172
St Vincent and the Grenadines
24.1
 26,690
Haiti
0.2
 26,109
Cook Islands
116.8
 20,509
Anguilla
123.0
 18,457
Nauru
136.5
 14,784
Kiribati
11.7
 13,970
Saint Helena
130.0
 7,892
Tuvalu
40.5
 4,772
Falkland Islands
126.5
 4,407
Montserrat
56.6
 2,828
Niue
148.7
 2,406
Tokelau
71.7
 968
Pitcairn
176.6
 83
British Indian Ocean Territory
0
 0
Burundi
0
 0
Eritrea
0
 0
North Korea
0
 0
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
0
 0
Vatican
0
 0

Please upgrade your browser to see the full interactive

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country. Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, not the number of people vaccinated. It is possible to have more than 100 doses per 100 population as some vaccines require two doses per person.

Source: Our World in Data, ONS, gov.uk dashboard

Last updated: 23 August 2021, 10:44 BST

Overall, China and India have administered the highest number of doses, with nearly two billion and 581 million respectively. The US ranks third, with more than 362 million.

But when breaking the figures down by doses per 100 people in countries with a population of at least one million, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Singapore top the list.

Most countries are prioritising the over-60s, health workers and people who are clinically vulnerable.

Some countries have secured more vaccine doses than their populations need, while other lower-income countries are relying on a global plan known as Covax, which is seeking to ensure everyone in the world has access to a vaccine.

Where are cases still high?

The number of daily cases is stable or falling in most regions.

Asia

Asia, which was the centre of the initial outbreak that spread from Wuhan in China in early 2020, has seen cases fall in recent weeks.

There have. however, been spikes in Japan, Malaysia and Thailand.

On Monday, Taiwan began administering its first domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine, amid criticism that its approval was rushed.

In India, where the number of new daily cases has fallen recently, the official death toll is 434,000 and it has recorded 32 million cases - second only to the US.

Latin America

In Latin America, Brazil has recorded more than 20 million cases and more than 574,000 deaths - the world's second highest official death toll.

Mexico has seen the fourth highest number of deaths in the world, with more than 253,000, and is currently seeing another surge in cases.

Peru now has the fifth highest toll with nearly 200,000 deaths, but the highest number of deaths by population size - more than 600 deaths for every 100,000 people.

Europe

Several European countries have seen a rise in cases recently, driven by the Delta variant of the virus, but numbers are either stable or falling in France, Russia, Turkey and Spain.

In the UK there are signs of a small rise in daily cases, though the high level of vaccination has greatly reduced the number of deaths.

North America

The US has recorded nearly 38 million cases and about 628,000 deaths - the highest figures in the world.

Daily case numbers in the US fell in May and June but are rising again as Delta becomes the main variant in circulation.

The death rate in Canada is far lower than its neighbour's and it is currently seeing a relatively low number of daily cases.

Middle East

Several countries in the Middle East have seen severe outbreaks of the virus.

Iran's official death toll from Covid-19 has passed 100,000, as the Middle East's worst-hit country struggles with a fifth wave of infections.

Israel is now requiring anyone over the age of three to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test before entering many indoor spaces, as it tackles a sharp rise in infections.

Africa

Africa has seen more than 7.5 million cases and nearly 190,000 deaths - but the true extent of the pandemic in many African countries is not known as testing rates are low.

South Africa, with nearly 2.7 million cases and 80,000 deaths, is the worst affected country on the continent, according to official figures.

Morocco has recorded 810,000 cases and Tunisia is not far behind with just over 640,000. Ethiopia, Libya and Egypt are approaching 300,000 cases.

Oceania

In Australia, a lockdown in Sydney has been extended until the end of September to slow the spread of a Covid outbreak.

Authorities also imposed a curfew on two million residents in the city's worst-hit suburbs.

New Zealand has been praised for its response to the pandemic, but the roll out of its vaccination programme has been relatively slow and the arrival of the Delta variant is causing serious concern.

Elsewhere, in French Polynesia, a sprawling network of islands in the Pacific Ocean, cases are currently surging.

How did coronavirus spread?

Covid-19 was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019 but the outbreak spread quickly across the globe in the first months of 2020.

It was declared a global pandemic by the WHO on 11 March 2020.

A pandemic is when an infectious disease is passing easily from person to person in many parts of the world at the same time.

About this data

The data used on this page comes from a variety of sources. It includes figures collated by Johns Hopkins University, data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, national governments and health agencies, as well as UN data on populations.

When comparing figures from different countries it is important to bear in mind that not all governments are recording coronavirus cases and deaths in the same way. This makes like for like comparisons between countries difficult.

Other factors to consider include: different population sizes, the size of a country's elderly population or whether a particular country has a large amount of its people living in densely-populated areas. In addition, countries may be in different stages of the pandemic.

Related Topics

More on this story