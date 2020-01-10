World

Quiz of the week: Do you know your Golden Globe winners?

  • 10 January 2020

It's the weekly news quiz - have you been paying attention to what's been going on in the world during the past seven days?

If you cannot see the quiz, follow this link.

Try last week's quiz via this link.

In case you missed it: Quiz of the Year 2019.

Picture credits: Getty Images, Reuters, EPA, PA Media, AFP

In today's Magazine