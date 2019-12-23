World

2019 Quiz of the Year part four: October to December

  23 December 2019

How well do you remember the stories and people in the news this year?

Test your memory of 2019 in the next instalment of our four-part Christmas quiz - 52 questions for 52 weeks of the year. This section covers October to December.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Picture credits: Getty Images, Reuters, PA Media, AFP, Centre for Palaeogenetics

