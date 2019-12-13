World

Quiz of the week: Whose record did Robbie Williams match?

  • 13 December 2019

It's the weekly news quiz - have you been paying attention to what's been going on in the world during the past seven days?

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

To try last week's quiz, click here.

Picture credits: Reuters, Whisky Auctioneer, Getty Images, Christina Tham, EPA

In today's Magazine