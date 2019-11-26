World

In pictures: Global protests denounce violence against women

  • 26 November 2019
Women take part in a march to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, at Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile, 25 November 2019. Image copyright EPA

People around the world have taken to the streets to demand an end to violence against women.

Protests were organised in countries including Mexico, Italy, Turkey and Sudan.

The global demonstrations were held to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Monday.

Some 87,000 women and girls were murdered around the world in 2017, according to the United Nations.

The UN says violence against women and girls is one of the "most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today" and remains largely unreported because of issues including impunity and stigma.

In Mexico City, demonstrators marched through the streets calling on authorities to do more to combat the high rates of femicide - the murder of a woman because of her gender - and rape in the country.

Some women later clashed with security forces and vandalised monuments in the city.

A demonstrator aims a fire extinguisher towards a police officer during a protest against femicide and violence against women, in Mexico City, Mexico, 25 November 25. Image copyright Reuters
Demonstrators face off with police officers during a protest against femicide and violence against women, in Mexico City, Mexico, 25 November, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Demonstrators stand next to a vandalised monument during a protest against femicide and violence against women, in Mexico City, Mexico, 25 November, 2019. Image copyright Reuters

Other large protests were held across Latin America, where the UN says 12 women are killed as a result of femicide every day.

In Chile, demonstrators marched with red hands painted over their mouths as they called for more action.

Women take part in a march to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, at Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile, 25 November 2019. Image copyright EPA

Women in Argentina adopted a similar tactic, covering their mouths with purple painted hands as they gathered in front of the National Congress in Buenos Aires.

A woman takes part in a protest on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Buenos Aires on 25 November, 2019. Image copyright AFP

Women and men in Uruguay's capital Montevideo wore black as they marched against gender-based violence.

Demonstrators participate in a protest against femicide and violence against women, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 25 November, 2019. Image copyright Reuters

In Honduras, demonstrators hung stuffed animals from ropes in memory of murdered women.

View of stuffed animal toys hanged from ropes in remembrance of murdered women, in the framework of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Tegucigalpa, on 25 November, 2019. Image copyright AFP

Women lay under sheets covered in fake blood in Panama City to represent those killed as a result of femicide.

Women perform in memory of women killed in Panama, during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Panama City, on 25 November, 2019. Image copyright AFP

Large protests were also held in countries across Europe.

Women at a demonstration in the French city of Nantes on Monday evening wrote "stop" and "138" on their hands to represent the number of women reported to have been killed by current or former partners in the country this year.

A woman participates in a demonstration to protest against femicides and violence against women, in Nantes, France, 25 November, 2019. Image copyright Reuters

In Italy, the Senate building in Turin, known as Palazzo Madama, was lit up in red to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The Italian Senate building, known as Palazzo Madama, is lit in red on 25 November, 2019. Image copyright AFP

Thousands of people marched in cities across Spain to call for an end to violence against women. Fifty-two women are reported to have been killed by their partners or ex-partners in the country since the start of 2019.

People attend a march marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Valencia, Spain, 25 November 2019. Image copyright EPA
A demonstrator participates in a protest to mark the annual International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Madrid, Spain, 25 November, 2019. Image copyright Reuters

Large crowds also marched in the Turkish city of Istanbul, with some demonstrators clashing with riot police.

Istanbul-based group We Will Stop Femicide says 300 women have been killed in Turkey so far this year.

Demonstrators gather to protest against femicide and violence against women on 25 November, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. Image copyright Getty Images
Demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a protest against femicide and violence against women on 25 November, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. Image copyright Getty Images

In Brussels, shoes painted red were placed on the ground to symbolise victims of femicide.

Shoes painted in red are placed on the ground to symbolise victims of femicide as part of an exhibition to condemn all kinds of violence toward women, in Square Jourdan, in the European district of Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2019. Image copyright EPA

Women in Sudan joined the global action, chanting "freedom, peace, justice" as they made their way through Khartoum's Burri district.

Sudanese women march in Khartoum to mark International Day for Eliminating Violence against Women, in the first such rally held in the northeast African country in decades, on 25 November, 2019. Image copyright AFP

All photos subject to copyright.

More on this story