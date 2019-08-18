World

Hong Kong protests: Rival demonstrations spread across globe

  • 18 August 2019
Pro-Beijing demonstrators are separated from supporters of the Hong Kong protestors in London Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Pro-Beijing demonstrators are separated from supporters of the Hong Kong protestors in London

Protests over the Hong Kong democracy movement have spread across the globe, with rallies taking place in the UK, France, US, Canada and Australia.

In Vancouver, Toronto and London, demonstrators were confronted by pro-Beijing rallies.

Hundreds also protested in Sydney's Belmore Park on Sunday.

Some wore facemasks due to fears of alleged Chinese state surveillance of citizens who support Hong Kong from abroad.

On Sunday hundreds of thousands of people took part in pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong despite increasingly severe warnings from the Chinese central government.

Supporters of the Hong Kong protests demonstrate in central London Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Supporters of the Hong Kong protests demonstrated in central London on Saturday
Pro-Beijing demonstrators take to the streets of London Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Pro-Beijing demonstrators confronted them
Pro-China activists march on the streets of Sydney Image copyright AFP
Image caption There were also rival demonstrations in Sydney - here, pro-Beijing activists march through the city
A pro-democracy demonstrator holding a Taiwanese flag clashes with pro-China supporters in Sydney Image copyright EPA
Image caption Some clashed with a pro-democracy demonstrator holding a Taiwanese flag
Supporters of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters demonstrate in Sydney Image copyright AFP
Image caption Supporters of the Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters called for solidarity in the face of "tyranny"
pro-HK democracy and pro-china protesters in paris Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Paris there were heated exchanges between those supporting the Hong Kong protests and those supporting the Beijing government
new york protests Image copyright AFP
Image caption New York's Chinatown area also saw rival demonstrations
A pro-Hong Kong democracy supporter wears a patch on one eye and a drawing that depicts salt on a wound during a rally in Vancouver Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Vancouver, a pro-Hong Kong democracy supporter wore a patch on one eye and a drawing depicting salt poured on the wound - a reference to a demonstrator in Hong Kong who was allegedly wounded in one eye by police firing a projectile
Pro-Chinese government supporters protest in Vancouver Image copyright AFP
Image caption Pro-Chinese government supporters were also out
Hong Kong pro-democracy supporters hold signs during a rally in Vancouver Image copyright AFP
Image caption Some demonstrators dressed like protesters in Hong Kong

All photos subject to copyright.

More on this story