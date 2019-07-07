Greek elections: New Democracy on course for majority
- 7 July 2019
Greece's opposition party New Democracy are set to win the country's snap general election, exit polls suggest.
Led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the centre-right party is projected to defeat Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's leftist Syriza party.
New Democracy is forecast to win 38-42% of the vote, while Syriza is projected to win 26.5-31.5%.
That would give New Democracy an outright majority, as the winner receives 50 extra seats in parliament.
The first official results are expected later on Sunday evening.