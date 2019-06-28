G20: What will leaders talk about at the Bali summit?
World leaders are meeting for the annual G20 summit from 15 November, in Bali, Indonesia.
The main aim is to help economies recover after Coronavirus, but tensions over the Ukraine war could hamper discussions.
What is the G20?
The G20, or Group of Twenty, is a club of countries which meets to discuss plans for the global economy.
Between them, G20 countries account for 85% of the world's economic output and 75% of world trade. They contain two-thirds of the global population.
The members are the European Union and 19 nations - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US. Spain is always invited as a guest.
A smaller group forms the G7 group of leading industrialised nations.
What does the group discuss?
The issues discussed by G20 leaders have expanded from economics to include climate change, sustainable energy, international-debt forgiveness and taxing multinational corporations.
Every year, a different G20 member state takes over the presidency and sets the agenda for meetings.
As 2022 president, Indonesia wants the Bali summit to concentrate on global health measures and economic recovery following the pandemic. It also wants to promote adoption of sustainable energy.
The summit is also an opportunity for national leaders to meet on the sidelines for one-to-one discussions.
US president Joe Biden says he wants to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss the status of Taiwan.
Who is attending?
Political tensions could overshadow the summit.
Ukraine's foreign ministry has asked for Russia to be expelled from the G20, because of its invasion of Ukraine.
The Indonesian government has said President Putin will not attend in person.
It is also thought US President Joe Biden will refuse to greet Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.
President Biden has accused Saudi Arabia of helping Russia to finance its war in Ukraine and says the two countries have been working together to keep crude oil prices high.
Why is there a 'family photo'?
The heads of government often pose for a group photograph.
It is used as an opportunity to sell whatever agreements the leaders have signed.
However, the diplomatic discord the photograph reveals often makes headlines in its own right.
In 2018, following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Prince Mohammed bin Salman was largely ignored at the leaders' summit and made to stand at the far end of the group.
What has the G20 achieved?
At the 2008 and 2009 leaders' summits, during the financial crisis, leaders agreed a host of measures to rescue the global economic system.
But some critics argue that subsequent summits have been less constructive, often as a result of tensions between rival world powers.
However, bilateral meetings at the summit have often proved constructive.
In 2019, at Osaka, then-US president Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to resume talks to settle a major trade dispute.
Do summits attract protests?
Often, big demonstrations take place around the leaders' summits.
Anti-capitalist protesters demonstrated at the 2010 summit in Toronto and the 2017 summit in Hamburg.
Thousands of demonstrators marched during the 2018 summit in Rio de Janeiro to protest against the G20's economic policies.
In 2009 Ian Tomlinson, a newspaper seller, died after he was caught up in protests during the the G20 summit in London.