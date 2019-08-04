Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lisandro Gaertner reads aloud to Joe Cheff

An online project is asking lovers of literature to read aloud to strangers. But what do participants get out of it?

During the week Joe Cheff manages an IT department for an autoparts producer in Detroit, Michigan. Every morning is pretty similar - a 5.30am start - then shower, dress and head out the door.

But Sundays are different.

It's still an early start - a habit he can't shake - but there's also a full head and neck shave, laundry and a rush to the local coffee shop in his sweats and slippers. He hopes the neighbours are still asleep and don't catch him.

By 7am he is sipping his Americano in the comfort of his living room, feeling ready for adventure with Read With Audrey - a free online book app where people read aloud to each other.

As Joe hooks up with his Brazilian reading partner, Lisandro Gaertner, via Google hangouts, he is transported to places such as Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, California's Silinas valley in winter, a penal colony on a tropical island or a library containing every work that could ever possibly be written in the universe.

"When I first read about the idea online, I'll admit I thought it a little strange. My friends certainly find it strange," says Joe. "But, I'm retiring in 10 years and, having majored in literature, I knew I'd really enjoy the experience. I'm looking for new hobbies for when I'm not working so much. So, I thought… why not?"

As well as matching up partners, the project selects texts timed at 15 minutes. Before Lisandro, Joe was set up with Holly - a working mum in Austin, Texas. He reads with her once a month now, rather than weekly, due to their busy schedules.

"Our first story was an abridged version of The Wind in My Hair: My Fight for Freedom in Modern Iran, a memoir by journalist Masih Alinejad," says Holly. "She's an engaging writer with a fascinating personal history... it was a great selection."

Now Holly chooses her own readings: something romantic for February, Irish author Samuel Beckett for St Patrick's Day.

Tips for reading aloud

Read slowly and clearly

Sometimes when nervous we speed up. Remember to breathe

Check pronunciations beforehand. There are glossaries with longer or lesser-known words within the app

Remember it's natural to stumble over words or falter when reading aloud. It's part of the experience

Source: Read With Audrey

Lisandro chooses to focus more on short stories by Brazilian authors such as Machado de Assis, Raquel de Queiroz and Paulo Scott.

"It's nice to let the other person learn more about you, what your reality is… and you can do that through literature," he says.

"You never just read a story - you always talk about how the issues in it affect your life and what it means to you. You can share what you like and discover new things together and that's friendship."

This is no accidental consequence. Read With Audrey's UK-based founder Rob Paul, a former psychology teacher, says he was inspired by a set of therapeutic elements common to all types of talking therapy, such as personal warmth, compassion, empathy, authenticity, active listening, mutual respect and human connection.

"I asked myself... where else do we experience the presence of these ingredients in our ordinary day-to-day lives?" says Rob, from north London.

"One example was when I read aloud to my children. The simple stuff of a book, a voice, and a little time creates a wholesome energy for the heart, mind and imagination. I thought, how can I recreate the closeness, the moment of shared humanity, and the genuine emotional connection with others I don't know?"

The benefits of reading to strangers

According to The Reader - a charity coordinating shared reading across the UK and beyond - reading aloud can change lives by improving well-being, reducing social isolation and building stronger communities.

It works with children in care, prisoners, people recovering from substance misuse, living with dementia or mental health issues. And it says studies undertaken with the University of Liverpool point to "statistically significant" improvements in the mental health of depressed patients who attended shared reading groups for a year.

Laura Prime, who discovered The Reader through a mental health recovery college in Crewe, says: "Everything was medical - "managing this, managing that" - when I really couldn't manage anything. Now I often tell people that I read myself better."

However, reading aloud is not always easy.

Joe says he often gets nervous when having to voice female characters. Laughing, he admits he is not great at dialogue, but is improving.

When reading one short story, he "choked up". The One Who Walks Away from Omelas depicts a summer festival in a utopian city where prosperity depends on the perpetual misery of a single child.

"The people sacrificed heaven and chose to leave, rather than stay in a place where one's suffering was a requirement. That message was powerful," he says.

Lisandro gave Joe a moment before discussing why the story might have affected him.

'Lifting a veil'

"Before television, radio and the internet, people used to read to each other all the time," says Lisandro. "Reading aloud was not just to children. We've lost that."

With thousands of people signed up to Rob's project, he's exploring the concept of an "Audrey phone". With just one button, it could connect you to someone, somewhere in the world, willing to read you a story. The idea is that people will come across the phones randomly in hospital waiting rooms or offices.

"By reading aloud together I hope people will be moved to talk about their own stories and emotions that have shaped who they are," says Rob.

"By lifting this veil between strangers and understanding each other's stories, hopefully people will be reminded how much they have in common and be more encouraged to see the world through the eyes of others."

