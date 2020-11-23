BBC News 100 Women

Four indigenous women raise their hands as they call for gender equality during a protest in Brasilia on International Women's Day, on March 8, 2020.

What's behind International Women's Day?

Everything you need to know about worldwide celebrations taking place on 8 March.

An illustration of a woman in boxing gloves punching coronavirus

The women using art to explain Covid-19 science

These three artists turn complex research into easy to digest information to help fight coronavirus.

Thembi standing by a board with HIV symbols

The woman with HIV helping others have a 'good death'

In the country with the world's highest prevalence of HIV, Thembi Nkambule doesn't want people to die of Aids ashamed and alone.

Abeda at school

Covid: 'My family told me to marry at 14'

A Unicef report shows ten million more underage girls may be forced to marry due to the pandemic.

Lewes FC's women's team

The football club that pays women the same as men

Lewes FC is the only club in the world that pays its women's team the same as its men.

Image shows selection of women from 2020 list

BBC 100 Women 2020: Who is on the list?

Our most inspiring and influential women of 2020 and how they're making a difference in the world.

100 Women YT thumbnail

BBC 100 Women 2020 Masterclasses

Join BBC 100 Women and expert speakers for a special day of discussions and workshops.

Abeda at school

Covid: 'My family told me to marry at 14'

A Unicef report shows ten million more underage girls may be forced to marry due to the pandemic.

  7. 'We women are pushed out of work because of childcare'

    Video content

    Video caption: 'We women are pushed out of work because of childcare. It's hurtful'

    The stories of two US women who lost their jobs early on in the pandemic - and haven't worked since.

  19. 'I am just a mum who has lost her little girl'

    Video content

    Video caption: Baby loss: Exercise class supporting bereaved mothers

    Laura Nelson set up Emily's class to support other mothers after she suffered a miscarriage in 2016.

