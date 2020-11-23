The barrier was put up around Mexico's National Palace ahead of International Women's Day protests.Read more
What's behind International Women's Day?
Everything you need to know about worldwide celebrations taking place on 8 March.
The women using art to explain Covid-19 science
These three artists turn complex research into easy to digest information to help fight coronavirus.
The woman with HIV helping others have a 'good death'
In the country with the world's highest prevalence of HIV, Thembi Nkambule doesn't want people to die of Aids ashamed and alone.
Covid: 'My family told me to marry at 14'
A Unicef report shows ten million more underage girls may be forced to marry due to the pandemic.
The football club that pays women the same as men
Lewes FC is the only club in the world that pays its women's team the same as its men.
BBC 100 Women 2020: Who is on the list?
Our most inspiring and influential women of 2020 and how they're making a difference in the world.
BBC 100 Women 2020 Masterclasses
Join BBC 100 Women and expert speakers for a special day of discussions and workshops.
