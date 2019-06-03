Five things to expect from the week ahead

It's Monday, it's a new week, and while we won't pretend to know everything that's going to happen over the next seven days, we have some sense of what's coming up.

1) Trump crosses the pond

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for their first official state visit to the UK on Monday.

The three-day trip begins with a ceremonial welcome in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, where they will be greeted by the Queen.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Trump met the Queen during a working visit to the UK last July

The president will then head to Downing Street on Tuesday for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May. But he arrives at a busy time - with the UK leader set to step down as Conservative Party leader on Friday amid ongoing uncertainty over Brexit.

The trip is expected to culminate with Mr Trump, the Queen and Prince Charles attending a special event for an historic anniversary. Which leads us nicely onto...

2) A momentous mission, remembered

The US president will attend a national event marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which was one of World War Two's key turning points.

On 6 June 1944, around 156,000 troops, mainly from Britain, the US and Canada, landed in Nazi-occupied France.

The huge force broke through the German army's defences and began an attack that would eventually take them all the way to the German capital, Berlin.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Allied troops landed on beaches along an 80km (50 mile) stretch of coastline in northern France

Between 2,500 and 4,000 Allied troops are thought to have died the next day. As many as 9,000 Germans are also estimated to have lost their lives.

It was the biggest amphibious assault in military history and paved the way for the defeat of Nazi Germany less than a year later.

3) Muslims celebrate around the world

Eid al-Fitr - "the feast of the breaking of the fast" - begins when the moon rises on the final day of Ramadan.

This will happen from Monday, although the timing can vary from country to country and community to community, with some following the moonrise in Mecca and others using local sightings.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A vast array of sweet dishes and treats are prepared and consumed

After weeks of fasting between dawn and dusk - Eid is a chance to feast and to celebrate. About 1.6 billion Muslims across the world took part in the festival last year.

It is marked with a special set of prayers and the first daylight meal in a month. This is often shared with friends and family, and many Muslims return to their family homes to celebrate the occasion.

4) Tiananmen Square: 30 years on

In 1989, more than a million students and workers occupied Beijing's Tiananmen Square and began the largest political protest in the history of communist China.

Protesters demanded greater freedom and democracy and the mass action soon spread to cities and universities nationwide.

But after six weeks of peaceful demonstrations the government launched a brutal crackdown. Tanks were sent in and troops opened fire with guns loaded with live ammunition.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption This image of a man standing in front of tanks became one of the most famous photos of the 20th Century

The Chinese government has never said how many protesters were killed in the bloodshed, although estimates range from the hundreds to the thousands.

Tuesday marks 30 years since the crackdown, but all activists' commemorations of the event are banned in China and reporting on it is heavily censored.

5) Women's World Cup kicks off

The battle to win the ultimate prize in women's football kicks off in Paris on Friday.

England and Scotland are among the 24 countries seeking to reach the final on 7 July and lift the World Cup trophy.

The tournament has seen record demand, with more than 720,000 tickets having already been sold.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption England and Scotland are among the teams competing in this summer's World Cup

So who should you hope for in the office sweepstake? Well, the United States are the defending champions and are ranked number one in the world. Germany, the Netherlands and Japan will also pose a threat.

England are also among the favourites having finished third at the last World Cup in 2015.

But whoever wins, the tournament is likely to see its fair share of drama and excitement.