Image copyright Getty Images Image caption I M Pei was the man behind many iconic buildings around the world

I M Pei, the architect behind buildings including the glass pyramid outside the Louvre in Paris, has died aged 102.

Tributes have been pouring in, remembering him for a lifetime of designing iconic structures worldwide.

Pei was born in Guangzhou, China in 1917, and moved to the US at 18 to study at Pennsylvania, MIT and Harvard.

He carried on working well into old age, creating one of his most famous masterpieces - the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, Qatar - in his 80s.